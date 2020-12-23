49ers to face Arizona Cardinals Saturday

49ers at Cardinals

When: Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

TV: KNTV (Ch. 11), Amazon Prime-Twitch

Records: 49ers (5-9), Arizona Cardinals (8-6)

Series: 49ers lead 31-27

Last meeting: Kyler Murray passed for one touchdown and threw for another, while Kenyan Drake scored the go-ahead TD with 5:03 remaining as the Cardinals edged the Niners 24-20 at Levi’s Stadium in the season opener on Sept. 13.

About the 49ers: The Niners committed four turnovers that led to 24 points in a 41-33 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Arlington, Texas. With the loss, the 49ers — who played in the Super Bowl last season — were eliminated from the playoffs. … Losing either of their last two games would be the fifth time in six seasons the Niners had double-digit losses. … This will be the third game in four weeks for the 49ers at State Farm Stadium due to relocating after the Santa Clara County temporary ban on contact sports. … C.J. Beathard will start for the Niners this week after Nick Mullens sustained an elbow injury in the fourth quarter against the Cowboys. Mullens might need Tommy John surgery. Beathard will be the third QB to start for the 49ers, including top QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who is also injured. … Despite the big point total, the 49ers’ defense only allowed 291 yards to the Cowboys. … Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk continued his impressive rookie season vs. Dallas with nine catches for 73 yards and a TD. The second of the 49ers’ two first-round picks this season will need a big finish to claim three team rookie records. Aiyuk has 733 receiving yards, behind Jerry Rice (927) in 1985 and Deebo Samuel (802) last year; he has 59 catches, behind Earl Cooper’s 83 in 1980; and he is in a four-way tie for second with five TD catches, behind Dave Parks’ eight in 1964. … The Niners have turned the ball over 22 times in their last eight games and are 31st of 32 teams in turnover margin at minus-11 for the season.

About the Cardinals: Murray threw for a career-high 406 yards and three TDs, while DeAndre Hopkins had a season-high 169 yards receiving and a score as the Cardinals beat the host Philadelphia Eagles 33-26. The Cardinals (8-6) currently hold the seventh and final spot in the NFC playoff race and face the Los Angeles Rams (9-5) in the final regular-season game. … The Cardinals’ defense has had great success pressuring the quarterback the last games, with 14 sacks and 18 QB hits. … Murray, who passed for 3,722 yards in 16 games as a rookie last season, is set to pass that mark. He has 3,637 yards through 14 games, with 26 TDs and 11 interceptions. He had 20 TDs and 12 picks last year. … Hopkins caught nine passes against Philadelphia and now has 103 for the season. He is the third player in NFL history to have 100 receptions with multiple teams, joining Stefon Diggs and Brandon Marshall. Hopkins also leads the NFL with 1,324 receiving yards. … Larry Fitzgerald, the NFL’s oldest wide receiver at 37, caught his first TD pass of the season vs. the Eagles.

— Steve Drumwright, Special to The Examiner

