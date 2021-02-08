(Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner).

49ers sign QB Josh Rosen, running back to 1-year deals

A day after the Super Bowl, the 49ers made a couple moves to restock their roster.

Quarterback Josh Rosen and running back Austin Walker signed one-year contract extensions, the team announced Monday.

Rosen, the former UCLA star who was taken with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, originally signed with the 49ers on Dec. 23 for the final two games as an emergency backup. With many questions surrounding the QB position this offseason — including whether starter Jimmy Garropolo will return — the 23-year-old Rosen would seem to be at least a solid backup option for coach Kyle Shanahan.

In his three NFL seasons, Rosen has started 16 of the 20 games he has played, completing 275 of 502 passes for 2,875 yards with 12 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He did not play either game he was with the 49ers in 2020.

Walter, 24, was signed to the Niners’ practice squad Sept. 23 and then activated Nov. 11 and appeared in six games. The former Rice running back had one carry for 3 yards, one catch for 27 yards and five kickoff returns for 93 yards.

