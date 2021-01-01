49ers return to Levi’s Stadium to face Seahawks

Seahawks at 49ers

When: Today, 1:35 p.m.

Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara

TV: KTVU (Ch. 2)

Records: Seahawks (11-4), 49ers (6-9)

Series: Seahawks lead 27-17

Last meeting: D.J. Metcalf had 12 catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns and Russell Wilson tossed four TD passes as the Seahawks withstood a 20-point fourth quarter by the Niners for a 37-27 win at Seattle on Nov. 1.

About the Seahawks: Behind a staunch defense that did not allow a TD for the second time in three weeks, Seattle beat the host Los Angeles Rams 20-9 to clinch the NFC West title. The Seahawks currently are the No. 3 seed for the NFC playoffs and have an outside shot to finish as the top seed and the first-round bye. … Wilson is having perhaps the best season of his nine-year career. He currently has career bests of a 69.73 completion percentage and 38 TD passes and is just 188 yards shy of matching the most yards passing in a season (4,219 in 2016). He also has a career-worst 13 interceptions. … Metcalf, a second-year wide receiver, needs just 6 yards to break Steve Largent’s Seahawks record of 1,287 receiving yards in a season, set in 1985. He has surpassed 100 yards in five games this season. … The Seahawks are 11-0 in games this season they have one or zero turnovers. … Safety Jamal Adams has a team-high 9.5 sacks since being acquired from the New York Jets in July. He leads a defense that is allowing only an average of 15 points over the last seven games.

About the 49ers: Third-string quarterback C.J. Beathard threw three TD passes and backup running back Jeff Wilson ran for 163 yards as the Niners upset the Arizona Cardinals 20-12 at Glendale, Ariz. … After spending four weeks practicing in Arizona — and playing two home games there — due to COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara County, the Niners wrap up their season back home at Levi’s Stadium. … It was just the 11th start and first since 2018 for Beathard, a third-round draft choice in 2017. Beathard got the call after backup QB Nick Mullens’ sustained a season-ending elbow injury the previous week against Dallas. … Two more big names had their season cut short in the Cardinals game. Left tackle Trent Williams, just named to the Pro Bowl, and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, a first-round draft choice this year, will not play vs. the Seahawks due to injuries. … Former Stanford and Seahawks star cornerback Richard Sherman, who has been limited to five games this season due to injuries, won’t play for the Niners due to a calf injury in what could be his last game with the team. He is a free agent after the season. … It could also be the last game with the 49ers for defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who is perhaps the top candidate to fill any of the head-coaching vacancies this offseason.

