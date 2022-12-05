Jimmy G against the Dolphins

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins with a season-ending foot injury. 

 AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Brock Purdy is the San Francisco 49ers' next man up after QB1 Jimmy Garoppolo left Week 13's matchup against the Miami Dolphins with a season-ending foot injury. 

Purdy, who finished 25 for 37 for 210 yards, threw two touchdowns and one interception. In doing so, "Mr. Irrelevant" pushed the Niners' winning streak to five games with the team's 33-17 victory. 

