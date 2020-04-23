49ers pick defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw out of South Carolina

Kinlaw, 22, started for three years as a Gamecock and will come to San Francisco as another addition to the 49ers defensive line.

With the No. 14 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers have selected defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw out of South Carolina.

Kinlaw, 22, started for three years as a Gamecock and will come to San Francisco as another addition to the 49ers defensive line.

During his senior season, Kinlaw led South Carolina with six sacks while also recording 35 total tackles, two fumble recoveries and two pass deflections.

Starting the day, San Francisco originally possessed the 13th overall pick but opted to trade down a single slot with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In return for the 13th overall pick and 245th (seventh round), the 49ers acquired the No. 14 and No. 117 (fourth round) picks from Tampa Bay.

After speculation that San Francisco would choose a blue-chip wide receiver after Jerry Jeudy (Alabama) and CeeDee Lamb (Oklahoma State) fell to the early teens, the 49ers decided to fill the void that allowed them to trade up earlier in the first round to begin with.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who was selected No. 7 overall by San Francisco in 2016, was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in March for the 13th overall pick.

The move cleared Buckner’s $20.2 million contract from San Francisco’s books and allowed them to sign defensive lineman Arik Armstead to a long-term deal.

Without Buckner, San Francisco was left without 62 tackles, and 7.5 sacks-worth of production and the hope is that Kinlaw can help bridge the gap.

Also including Buckner, Kinlaw is now the fifth defensive lineman San Francisco has selected in the first round in the last six years. The other three came in the forms of Nick Boas (2019), Solomon Thomas (2017), and Armstead (2015).

