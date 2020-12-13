49ers hopes get slimmer after 23-15 Washington Football team victory Sunday

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens (4) was 25-for-45 passing for 260 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner).

The San Francisco 49ers are barely clinging to life in the playoff race, but they’re running out of time and running out of players.

Their slim playoff hopes narrowed considerably after a 23-15 loss to the Washington Football team Sunday at San Francisco’s adopted “home” field at State Farm Stadium.

San Francisco quarterback Nick Mullens was 25-for-45 passing for 260 yards with one touchdown and one interception as the 49ers (5-8) lost for the fifth time in six games.

To make matters worse, they lost two additional players to injuries. San Francisco has 15 players on injured reserve, the most in the NFL.

San Francisco receiver Deebo Samuel left the game after suffering a hamstring injury on the game’s first play, and linebacker Fred Warner left the game with a concussion in the third quarter.

Washington (6-7) scored two defensive touchdowns to move into first place in the NFC East with its fourth straight win.

San Francisco led 7-0 when Jeff Wilson Jr.’s scoring run from the 1 late in the first quarter capped a seven-play 57-yard drive.

Washington took a 13-7 lead into the intermission when Chase Young returned a Mullens fumble 47 yards.

Washington extended its lead to 23-7 on the last play of the third quarter on Karmen Curl’s 76-yard interception return.

Mullens brought San Francisco to within 23-15 with just over 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter on a scoring pass to Kyle Jusczyk from the 6 and then a two-point conversion completion to Kendrick Bourne.

San Francisco got the ball back at their own 48 with 2:40 left in the game, but Mullens’ 22-yard completion to Bourne on a third-and-two from the Washington 44 with just under two minutes left was called back for offensive holding, stalling the last 49ers drive.

Former San Francisco quarterback Alex Smith left the game late in the first half with a calf injury.

The 36-year-old, who the 49ers selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 draft, was playing against his former team for just the second time since he was dealt to Kansas City during the Colin Kaepernick era.

Smith has emerged as arguably one of the NFL’s biggest comeback stories in years, leading resurgent Washington into playoff contention after suffering a spiral compound fracture in 2018 that was thought to be career-ending.

He completed 8 of 19 attempts for 57 yards with one interception.

