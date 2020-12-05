San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert’s (31) return from injury last week was key for the team’s offense. <ins>(Chris Victorio/Special to S.F. Examiner)</ins>

49ers fighting for final NFC wild-card spot in Monday’s game against the Bills

Bills at 49ers

When: Monday, 5:15 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

TV: ESPN

Records: Buffalo Bills 8-3, 49ers 5-6

Series: Tied 6-6

Last meeting: The Bills scored touchdowns 21 seconds apart as part of a 21-point fourth quarter to pull away from the 49ers 45-16 on Oct. 16, 2016, at Orchard Park, N.Y.

About the Bills: Despite three fourth-quarter turnovers, the Bills held on to beat the San Diego Chargers 27-17. The win kept Buffalo in first place in the AFC East, one game ahead of theMiami Dolphins. The Bills and Dolphins play each other in Week 17. … Buffalo is playing at State Farm Stadium for the second time in three weeks — and are hoping for a better outcome. In Week 10, the Bills lost on Kyler Murray’s 43-yard desperation touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins with two seconds left for a 32-30 Arizona Cardinals win. … Josh Allen has become one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL and is a threat running and passing. Allen, who grew up a Niners fan in Firebaugh (45 minutes northwest of Fresno), is seventh in the NFL with 3,028 passing yards to go along with 22 TD passes against eight interceptions. He has added 311 yards and six TDs rushing. … The Bills are seeking their first “Monday Night Football” win since beating the Dolphins 23-18 in 1999. They have lost seven straight on “MNF.”

About the 49ers: With the return to action of a few key players, the Niners used a stout defense to upset the Los Angeles Rams 23-20 on Robbie Gould’s 42-yard field goal as time expired. Theroad win kept alive the 49ers’ slim playoff hopes. At 5-6, they are tied with the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears for the final wild-card spot in the NFC, with the 49ers’ final fivegames against teams either in first place or within two games of the lead. … The game is also the first of back-to-back at the home of the Arizona Cardinals. The 49ers had to move practices and two home games following an order by Santa Clara County banning contact sports due to the pandemic. … Rookie defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, the Niners’ top draft pick, is one of two players in the NFL to average 1.5 sacks, an interception and five tackles the last three weeks (Tampa Bay’s Jason Pierre-Paul is the other). … Running back Raheem Mostert’s return from injury last week was key for the offense. The Niners are the third-best first-half rushing team in the NFL (Tennessee and New Orleans are the top two) with 792 yards. … The Niners areseeking their 50th win (in 78 games) on “Monday Night Football.” A victory would break a tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most on “MNF.”

