49ers: Dee Ford sidelined, Garnett goes down with surgery

San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon waits between drills on the first day of training camp in July of 2018. (Ryan Gorcey / S.F. Examiner)

The San Francisco 49ers defensive line — much maligned for its lack of production in 2018 — has been impressive over the first three days of camp. It got a little less so on Thursday.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was sidelined with a mild toe strain and pass-rusher Dee Ford was held out of team drills because of knee tendinitis, head coach Kyle Shanahan said, and those weren’t the only injuries.

Offensive guard Joshua Garnett — who has struggled to gain a foothold over his first three years in the league, and is on the roster bubble — had another setback, and will miss three weeks after undergoing finger surgery. He dislocated his right ring finger on Sunday and re-injured it on Monday.

“He tried to come out and practice with it, but it kept popping out,” Shanahan said. “That was going to continue to happen, so we had to make the decision to get surgery.”

Ford’s knee injury is nothing serious, Shanahan said, and is something he’s dealt with early in training camp in each of the past five seasons he’s spent with the Kansas City Chiefs. Sidelining him was merely precautionary, and he would play if San Francisco had a game. He’d left practice on Tuesday with what the team called quadriceps and finger issues.

McKinnon coming back, but not immediately: Shahan also said that running back Jerick McKinnon (knee) won’t be removed from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list before Sunday.

Shanahan had said on Monday that the team would discuss McKinnon’s status during their day off on Wednesday, and said he expected he would to be activated “sooner than later.”