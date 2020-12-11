49ers cling to slim shot at NFC playoffs going into Sunday’s game against Washington

Washington at 49ers

When: Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

TV: KTVU (Ch. 2)

Records: Washington Football Team (5-7), 49ers (5-7)

Series: 49ers lead 21-11-1

Last meeting: Robbie Gould kicked three second-half field goals and the 49ers’ defense held Washington to just 154 yards in a 9-0 win on Oct. 20, 2019, at Landover, Md.

About Washington: Washington overcame an early 14-0 deficit and scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to upset the previously undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers 23-17. Dustin Hopkins kicked a go-ahead 45-yard field goal with 2:04 left to play for Washington’s third straight win. … Washington and the New York Giants are tied for first in the woeful NFC East at 5-7. … Former 49ers quarterback Alex Smith, who sustained a life-threatening compound fracture of his right leg in 2018, returned to action this season and regained the starting job due to Kyle Allen’s season-ending broken ankle. Against the Steelers, Smith’s lower left leg was gashed and he could “see the blood pumping out.” He stayed in the game and finished 31 of 46 for 296 yards and a touchdown. … Terry McLaurin leads the team in receiving with 71 catches and 963 yards. He also has four TDs. … Washington’s defense allows 310.9 yards per game, fourth in the NFL (the 49ers are sixth at 326.3).

About the 49ers: Playing the first of back-to-back home games in Glendale, the 49ers surrendered 17 second-quarter points and lost to the Buffalo Bills 34-24 on “Monday Night Football.” The Niners had to relocate to Arizona after Santa Clara County temporarily banned contact sports as part of COVID-19 protocols. … The Niners still have a slim shot at the NFC playoffs, sitting one game out of the seventh and final spot, but tied with four other teams at 5-7. Two teams are tied at 6-6. … QB Nick Mullens was a bright spot against the Bills, completing 26 of 39 passes for 316 yards and three TDs. … Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, a first-round round draft choice this year, continues to be a big part of the offense. Aiyuk caught five passes for 95 yards and one TD vs. the Bills. In his last four games, Aiyuk has 26 catches for 375 yards and three TDs. … The Niners rank sixth in the NFL in time of possession at 31:15 per game. The Green Bay Packers lead with 32:49. … The Niners have allowed the fourth-fewest number of plays of 10 yards or more (131). Washington is third with 127.

— Steve Drumwright, Special to The Examiner

