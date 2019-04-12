San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks with the media as the team announces free agent signings on March 13, 2019, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Ryan Gorcey / S.F. Examiner)

49ers add OL depth with AAF product Daniel Brunskill

San Francisco adds second AAF alumnus in the last week with San Diego State product Brunskill

Following the crumbling of the Alliance of American Football, the San Francisco 49ers have managed to pick up a piece of the schrapnel.

On Friday morning, San Francisco announced the signing of offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill, a former member of the AAF’s San Diego Fleet, to a one-year deal.

After having released swing backup Garry Gilliam — at an expensive $5.05 million — in February, and returning the entire starting offensive line in 2019-2020, the 49ers bring Brunskill in as a cheap backup option who, at athletic6-foot-5, 260 pounds, can play either tackle. If he’s not just a camp body, may challenge Shon Coleman for the swing tackle spot.

Coleman, acquired from the Cleveland Browns last August for a seventh-round pick, was inactive for all 16 of the 49ers’ games last season.

Brunskill was originally a tight end at San Diego State, where he caught 15 balls for 143 yards and three touchdowns before being turned into an offensive tackle as a senior. In 2016, his final collegiate season, he earned Second-Team All-Mountain West honors after startign 14 games.

The 25-year old out of Valley Center, California was signed by the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2017, but was released on Sept. 2 of that year. He was then signed to Atlanta’s practice squad, where he stayed all season.

On Jan. 15, 2018, Brunskill signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Falcons, and he spent the entire season on the team’s practice squad. He started eight games at right tackle for the Fleet this spring, where he allowed 24 pressures. Brunskill is the second 49ers addition from the now-defunct AAF. San Francisco signed former Fleet and Oakland Raiders defensive end Damontre Moore last week.

Moore, a Texas A&M product, had a bit more robust NFL resumé than Brunskill, who will get continue to get shots at the NFL for his athleticism alone.

Originally drafted by the New York Giants in the third round (81st overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft, Moore spent six years in the league with the Giants (2013-15), Miami Dolphins (2015), Seattle Seahawks (2016), Dallas Cowboys (2017) and Raiders (2018). He’s played in 54 games and registered 63 tackles, 10.0 sacks, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles. He appeared in two games with the Raiders, but was waived on Christmas Eve and signed with the Fleet, where he recorded 22 tackles, 7.0 sacks and one fumble recovery.

