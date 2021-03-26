(Shutterstock)

49ers acquire No. 3 overall pick in NFL Draft

In a draft full of top quarterbacks, the 49ers on Friday made a move to make sure they get one of the best of that crop.

The Niners acquired the No. 3 overall pick in next month’s draft from the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. In exchange, the 49ers will send their top pick, No. 12 overall, and their next two first-rounders (2022, 2023) plus a third-round pick in 2022.

General manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan had to believe that the QBs available at the top of the draft will be impact players for a long time to give up such a bounty of draft picks.

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars and their new coach, Urban Meyer. After Lawrence, the next QBs are Ohio State’s Justin Fields, BYU’s Justin Wilson and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.

The ESPN report also said the 49ers were planning on holding on to Jimmy Garoppolo with “no plans” to trade the incumbent starting QB.

Coincidentally or not, Lynch was in Provo, Utah, for Wilson’s pro day workout, while the New York Jets, who hold the No. 2 pick, also had a strong contingent there, including new coach Robert Saleh, the former 49ers defensive coordinator.

The Dolphins immediately traded the 12th overall pick, a fourth-round pick (123rd) and a 2022 first-round pick (Miami’s) to the Philadelphia Eagles for the sixth overall pick this year and a fifth-round pick (156th).

