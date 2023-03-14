Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina reaches for a kick from the United States in the second half during a Copa America Centenario Group A soccer match at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, June 3, 2016. Colombia won 2-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
The Bay Area could be getting a lot more soccer than it first envisioned when the men's World Cup comes to the region in three years.
FIFA on Tuesday approved a new format for the 48-team tournament in 2026, which will add an additional 24 matches to the schedule. The global soccer governing body modified the competition's group stage to 12 groups of four, rather than 16 groups of three.
Instead of 16 group winners advancing to the knockout stages, as was originally planned, the top two teams in each group will advance out of the group. So, too, will the eight best third-placed teams.
Now, the tournament will include 104 games over 40 days. Last year's tournament in Qatar included 64 matches in 29 days. The 2026 iteration is the largest in the tournament's history.
Patricia Ernstrom, the executive chair of the Bay Area Host Committee, told KNTV at the conclusion of the 2022 men's tournament that Levi's Stadium was expected to host at least five games in 2026, with the potential for as many as eight matches in the Bay Area.
With an additional 24 now set to be played, it's unclear how many more matches will be played in Santa Clara. A Bay Area Host Committee spokesperson told The Examiner that they "look forward to more discussions with FIFA about how the expanded format will impact the final schedule and any future announcements about the Bay Area’s role."
Victor Montagliani, a vice president with FIFA and president of the continental body overseeing soccer in North America, told reporters following Tuesday's vote in Rwanda that FIFA hasn't ruled out adding more hosts to the tournament.
In 1994, the last time the U.S. hosted a men's World Cup, Stanford Stadium held six matches, including a quarterfinal. Five years later, five matches were played in the Bay Area during the women's World Cup: Four at San Jose's Spartan Stadium, and a 2-0 U.S. victory over Brazil in the semifinal on July 4 at Stanford Stadium.