Sports

Athletics set franchise record with six 20-homer hitters

A’s also on pace to break the team record for most total long balls

Bochy has a chance to finish over .500 at Dodger Stadium

Giants look for the sweep in series finale against Los Angeles Dodgers

On Sports Media: 49ers fans have bevy of options

NFL kicks off on Sunday on various over-the-air and on-demand platforms

  • Sep 8, 2019

S.F. Mayor’s Cup: SF Glens’ Under-19s upset No. 2 team in California

June Jordan star’s goal the difference as City club shocks Folsom Lake in championship

  • Sep 8, 2019

Johnny Cueto to start on Tuesday against Pirates

Back from Tommy John, Johnny Cueto is much more svelte than last time he took mound in SF

Tyler Beede, Giants bullpen make do in shutout win over LA

Giants rookie right-hander shuts down dangerous Dodgers

Athletics bounce back with strong win over Tigers

Chris Bassitt sets career-high with 11 strikeouts

Kwon Alexander brings legendary intensity in return to Tampa

San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Kwon Alexander returns to the scene of his ACL tear in season opener

St. Ignatius edged in final moments by Sacred Heart Prep

Wildcats fall to 1-1 as revenge tour experiences slight hiccup on the road in Atherton

Yusmeiro Petit rejoins Athletics after passing of father

Blake Treinen remains out with a back issue

SF Preps: Rushing continues to fuel Riordan in Tamalpais win

Archbishop Riordan picks up a second straight win for the first time since 2016

Alex Dickerson sent back to San Francisco for cortisone shot

Giants outfielder’s tender oblique may necessitate an offseason routine adjustment

SF Preps: Sacred Heart Cathedral fades for second straight week

Fightin’ Irish fall 35-21 to Palma at Kezar after a strong start

Athletics bullpen blows another lead in loss to lowly Tigers

Oakland led into eighth inning, but loses in extras after 28th blown save

Mauricio Dubon drives in three as Giants escape with 5-4 win

Rookie shortstop gets first taste of rivalry by keying breakout inning for San Francisco

Dodgers legends pay tribute to Bruce Bochy

Sandy Koufax, Vin Scully help send Bruce Bochy into retirement

A’s wrap up win over Tigers in makeup of suspended game

The May 19 game had been called early due to rain

Kevin Pillar has become a more complete hitter

Nearing the end of first season with Giants, Kevin Pillar is having career year

Athletics activate Ramon Laureano from injured list

Oakland activates injured center fielder, calls up reliever J.B. Wendelken

A’s sweep Angels with wild comeback victory

Oakland scored seven runs in the seventh inning