On Sports Media: KNBR rules the latest Bay Area radio ratings

By: Jim Williams

Special to the Examiner

Well the latest radio ratings are out and there are a couple of things that seem certain about radio in the San Francisco/Oakland market. First, people love to be informed as all news outlets KQED along with KCBS FM are at the top of the ratings charts. Meanwhile, when it comes to sports, KNBR continues to have a strong hold on the market with KGMZ-FM The Game posting second.

San Francisco/Oakland is the fourth-largest radio market in the country. According to the Nielsen Audio Rating for March 2019 Portable People Meter (Updated: 04-15-19). Listeners aged 12-years old and above accounted for 6,710,000. KNBR came in 13th overall in the ratings with a 2.6 mark for the month while KGMZ-FM was back in the pack at 22 with a 1.8 rating.

The good news for KGMZ-FM The Game, is that they are home to the Golden State Warriors, and they hope to get a good bump from a long playoff run. Meanwhile, KNBR benefits from a strong history, local talent and flagship status for the Bay Area’s two most beloved teams, the Giants and the 49ers.

While we are on the subject of radio, TALKERS magazine, known as “The Bible of Talk Radio” listed their 2018 Heavy 100 edition for sports, with Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports Radio at number one, followed by Jim Rome of CBS Radio in the second spot (weekdays 9 a.m.-noon on KNBR 1050) and Dan Patrick of Fox Sports Radio and DirecTV in the third spot.

The Bay Area is well represented with KNBR’s Gary Radnich and Larry Krueger holding down the number 17 spot. Coming in at No. 20 on the list is KNBR’s afternoon drive-time duo of Tom Tolbert and John Lund.

The third KNBR show to make the list at number 31 is Brian Murphy and Paul McCaffrey. Murph and Mac hold down the morning drive slot.

It should be noted that the Heavy 100 rankings are partially based on ratings and revenue, but the site does say the rankings are also subjective. So, we know some fans of the fine air staff at KGMZ-FM The Game might very much want to disagree with the list.

Despite rumors to the contrary, Brent Musburger will return for year two of a three-year deal with the Oakland Raiders as their radio voice. Musburger will once again be joined in the booth by color analyst Lincoln Kennedyy, and Chris Townsend will be back handling the sideline work for the flagship station KCBS 740 AM with select games airing on KGMZ-FM The Game.

The Raiders radio network has a broad reach. They have a strong California following starting down south in San Diego, Los Angeles and Palm Springs, stretching to the Oregon border. The network can also can be heard in the Raiders’ soon-to-be home state of Nevada in both Los Vegas and Reno, but also add to that the states of Hawaii, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon and Arkansas, giving them an impressive regional footprint.

With the NFL Draft having just concluded, it’s a good time to look at the 49ers and the Raiders TV 2019 schedule.

FOX 2 KTVU will be home for most of the 49ers games stating opening week in Tampa Bay against the Bucs, then Week 2 at on the road against Cincinnati. They are at home Week 3, and CBS KPIX 5 will have that game before a national game on ESPN Monday Night Football (there will be a local outlet for the game TBD) in Week 5 at home against Cleveland on Oct. 7.

The 49ers will get a second ESPN Monday Night Football game Nov. 11 at home against the Seattle Seahawks. All of the rest of the 49ers games will air on Fox 2 KTVU, including a Thursday Night Football road game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Meanwhile, across the bay in Oakland, the Raiders they will open the season on Sept. 9 at home against the Denver Broncos in a nationally televised game on ESPN Monday Night Football.

There will be a fair amount of bouncing between CBS 5 KPIX and Fox 2 KTVU this season for Raiders fans. Their Week 2 tilt at home against the Chiefs will be on Fox 5. In Week 3, they are in Minnesota to face the Vikings on Fox 2. The following week on the road at Indianapolis, it is back to CBS 5. Week 5, Oakland and Chicago head to London, and that game airs on Fox 2 at 10 a.m. The Raiders get a bye week after that, to re-acclimate from the transatlantic travel.

The Raiders hit the road in Weeks 7 and 8, first to Green Bay (Fox 2) and then to Houston to face the Texans on CBS 5.

Week 9, the Raiders host Detroit (Fox 2), followed by a Week 10 showdown with the Los Angles Chargers on Thursday Night Football, also on Fox 2.

Starting Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals, you can put the remote down, because all but the Week 16 game against the Chargers (TBD) are slated to be on CBS 5.