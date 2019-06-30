On Sports Media: Bay Area radio shuffle highlights busy week

Gary Radnich set to retire, Greg Papa and John Lund reunite on the AM band

Greg Papa (front right) and Bonta Hill interview Kevin Durant at the Rakuten Performance Center in Oakland, Calif. (Courtesy / Bonta Hill)

By Jim Williams

Special to S.F. Examiner

June was a big month for Bay Area sports on television and radio with lots of interesting things going on. We had the 48th Annual San Francisco/Northern California Emmy Awards, HBO picking the Oakland Raiders to be showcased for Hard Knocks and lastly changes going on at KNBR radio.

There was plenty of heated competition and quality content up for grabs this year in the local sports Emmys.

Under the Interview/Discussion-Program/Special category, the winner was “Forever Giants: Jeffrey Leonard, with the award going to NBC Sports Bay Area/San Francisco Giants and SFG Productions.

Next up was the Emmy for Sports-News Feature/Segment and “Ty Whisler – Ty’s Team,” and the statue went to KTVU Fox 2. Next came The Sports-Program Feature/Segment award and that went to Pac-12 Networks for “Cal’s Savannah Rennie,” the volleyball player who has come back not only from a liver transplant, but from cancer, as well.

The Best Sports Daily or Weekly Program went to “Warriors Ground: Quinn Cook,” which scored a big win for the digital team at nba.com/warriors and the Golden State Warriors themselves.

As for the Sports-One-Time Special that one went to “Hero in the End Zone: Dwight Clark.” All credit went to the gang at KNTV 11 NBC Bay Area.

Finally the big award of the night the highly competitive Sports Game-Live/Unedited (Program). NBC Sports California grabbed that honor for Oakland A’s live game broadcasts and in specifically the “Sean Manaea no-hitter vs. Boston.”

Next, the national spotlight shifts to the Oakland Raiders, who were picked as the featured team on the popular HBO series Hard Knocks.

The first episode of the behind-the-scenes look at what goes on at an NFL team’s training camp debuts on Aug. 9, and there are plenty of juicy storylines for those who follow the Silver and Black to keep an eye on to be sure.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is no stranger to television, having left ESPN Monday Football to return to the sidelines. Add to Gruden a cast of characters that includes Antonio Brown — who engineered his exit from Pittsburgh —along with Ty Williams, Brandon Marshall and the controversial Vontaze Burfict, and you have more than your share of interesting players to follow.

Shake-Up at KNBR: Things began to get interesting when long time Bay Area sportscaster Gary Radnich decided to retire after 35 years on television and radio in San Francisco last week.

Bob Fitzgerald — the television play-by-play voice of the Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area — also made the announcement he was leaving KNBR. The double retirements meant a shuffle in the station’s Monday-Friday lineup.

John Lund will get a new partner for the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. shift. Greg Papa — who just left his job at 95.7 FM (KGMZ) will re-join Lund, with whom he partnered in the afternoons on 95.7 as recently as 2016.

Meanwhile, Tom Tolbert — who was Lund’s former studio mate — will be slotted into the all-important afternoon drive shift that airs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tolbert will be paired with Radnich’s former on-air partner Larry Krueger.

You will have time to get ready for these changes as they won’t take place until July 16. Such is the new normal in the radio world, and that is that nothing is normal anymore.