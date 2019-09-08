On Sports Media: 49ers fans have bevy of options

By Jim Williams

Special to S.F. Examiner

It’s a good time to be part of the 49ers Faithful. Any time you turn on a television or a radio in the Bay Area, it’s wall-to-wall coverage of the Niners as they prepare for the 2019 season. Things finally start for real at 1:25 pm on FOX 2 when Kenny Albert, Rondé Barber and sideline reporter Lindsay Czarniak have the call from Tampa as San Francisco opens the season against the Buccaneers from Raymond James Stadium.

The game-day radio duties belong to KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM along with 107.7 FM The Bone, as well as on the 49ers app. They will air three hours of pregame build up with the game coverage by Greg Papa and Tim Ryan from Tampa. The Spanish language coverage of the game with Jesus Zarate and color commentator Gabriel Sotelo can be accessed on the 49ers app or on the team website.

FOX 2’s coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. with Sportsweek, while at 12:30 p.m., NBC Sports Bay Area will air an abbreviated 49ers Pregame Live before picking up coverage of the Giants and the Dodgers at 1 p.m.

After the 49ers game is over, FOX 2 will have “The Extra Point,” while 49ers Postgame Live will air on NBC Sports Bay Area. KNBR will do extensive post game coverage along with plenty of interaction with callers.

KPIX CBS 5 will put a cap on the day’s action with their Game Day program that airs on Sunday Night at 11:30 p.m., hosted by Dennis O’Donnell.

After the opener, during the week, NBC Sports Bay Area will air 49ers Press Conference Live (they also cover the Raiders pressers), 49ers Central and 49ers Game Plan, co-produced by 49ers Productions.

As for the Raiders faithful, you are going to have to hang on one more day before the Silver and Black start their farewell to Oakland season on ESPN Monday Night Football, hosting the Denver Broncos. Kickoff at the Coliseum is set for 7:20 p.m., with the broadcast team led by Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick and Diana Russini — ESPN’s “B” team, since the game is the second part of the annual ESPN Monday Night Football for Week 1 of the NFL season.

The Raiders have two flagship radio stations. Bay Area fans are very familiar with listening to their team on KCBS 740 AM, as well as on The Game 95.7 and 106.9 on FM. The other flagship station is 570 miles southeast in the Raiders’ future home of Las Vegas, where all the team’s games can be heard on The Mountain 93.1 FM.

Back again in the broadcast booth for the Silver and Black will be Hall of Fame play-by-play man Brent Musburger, along with Lincolin Kennedy, and the sidelines will be covered by Chris Townsend.

Starting next week, KPIX CBS 5 will air “The Fifth Quarter” postgame show after all Raiders and 49ers games that air on the station, beginning with Oakland’s home game with Kansas City. The show will follow both Raiders and 49ers games that air locally on CBS 5, and Dennis O’Donnell, along with 4-Time Pro Bowler Lorenzo Neal, will anchor the coverage.

NBC Sports Bay Area will air the popular Raiders Central — a half-hour show — hosted by Jim Kozimor, live each Thursday night at 11:30 p.m. with replays throughout the weekend for Bay Area fans. Meanwhile, FOX 5 in Las Vegas will have a crew following the Raiders, and the station has already begun to air Silver and Black programming, including their preseason games the past two seasons.

During the week there will be plenty of local coverage of the 49ers and the Raiders during every sportscast on FOX 2, CBS 5, ABC 7, NBC 11 and of course NBC Sports Bay Area, but make no mistake about it: This is a San Francisco 49ers market, and with the Raiders getting set to move on after the season, the majority of the focus in the area belongs to the Niners. That said, the Raiders will get some love before they exit the East Bay for the bright lights in the desert.

It would be wise to also follow each team via their team app, on their OTT (Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and smart TV’s) channel as well as on their respective websites.

We took you behind the scenes of 49ers Productions where they produce more content than any other team in the NFL, including extensive coverage in Spanish. There is a strong commitment by the Niners to serve the Spanish language audience in the Bay Area.

The Raiders also have a very impressive amount of content on their app, as well as on their OTT channel and of course the team website. So, if you are a Raiders fan like me, there will be plenty of Silver and Black programming to be enjoyed daily via Raiders Productions on their digital and streaming platforms.

Channel surfing:

KPIX CBS 5 offers a post game show for college football fans. “Inside The Five” follows the SEC on CBS every Saturday all the way up until the November 30th Iron Bowl game between Alabama and Auburn, with host Vern Glenn doing the honors.

Producer Pete Radovich of the iconic football show Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” told me that he feels that the next big breakout star from the sports world is going to be Brandon Marshall. The former All-Pro linebacker is now a full-time member of the show and feels he has “the It factor.”

“I really think that Brandon has the same TV presence of a Michael Strahan with that cross over from sports to entertainment ability,” said Radovich. “Inside the NFL” airs Tuesday nights on Showtime.