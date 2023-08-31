Broken homes, broken systems: One man's death tells a tragic tale

The screams, the stream of profanities, the incoherent cries for help from Leidesdorff Street below his window had become a regular noon event as Al Saracevic sat writing his columns for the San Francisco Examiner. Thousands of homeless people saturated The City, and hundreds suffered from mental and drug-induced psychosis. We’d become inured to what Al called “the outbursts spilling from troubled minds.”
But one day last summer, the rants stopped. Saracevic heard that a homeless man had died on a street nearby and soon discovered it was the same person who had been screaming below his window.
Sean Messer, 42, homeless for almost two decades, collapsed and died of a drug overdose on Commercial Street last August. Saracevic found that Messer, who had been diagnosed as having drug-induced psychosis, had died of “acute mixed drug intoxication,” which included cocaine and fentanyl in addition to methamphetamine and alprazolam, according to the San Francisco Medical Examiner.
Saracevic wrote about Messer’s death in a column called “Shame of the City,” which amounted to an indictment of our indifference to those in crisis. But Saracevic wondered who Messer was, where he came from and what happened to make him the way he was.
He was never able to find out. Big Al collapsed and died in San Francisco on August 28, 2022, 18 days after Messer perished on city streets. If he had lived, Saracevic would have written stories about how severe childhood trauma can sometimes alter the physiology of the brain and that — accompanied by homelessness and drug abuse — can create the loud, often out of control, often frightening, troubled minds we see every day.
The point of retelling Messer’s story isn’t to dredge up morbid details about his difficult life or his own destructive behavior, but to understand how people can become the kind of crazed and vocal wanderers who live and often die on the street — and what can be done to help.
It’s not clear how many homeless people with drug-induced psychosis die every year from overdoses, as Messer did. In 2022, of the roughly 7,750 people experiencing homelessness, 52% reported that they suffered from drug or alcohol use, and 36% reported having psychiatric or emotional issues — with likely overlap between those two conditions.
Meanwhile, 647 people died of accidental overdoses in The City last year, with 160 having no fixed address, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Through July of this year, there have been 473 overdose deaths — an increase of about a 36% from the first eight months of last year, when 348 people died from drug overdoses in The City.
Someone would have had to have caught Sean Messer very early to prevent him from being one of these statistics. He was born on June 28, 1980, in a small town east of Tampa, Florida. His mother became addicted to drugs in high school, ran away from her Chicago home and headed south, according to Messer’s aunt, who asked that her name not be used. Messer’s father also used drugs, Messer’s aunt said. The four lived in a trailer along with their grandparents, who were fundamentalist Christians.
Messer’s father abandoned the family not long after Messer was born, and his mother didn’t stay much longer. She left one-year-old Messer to live with the grandparents, who used prayer and punishment to drive out the devil from the boy. Messer would later tell his aunt about those early years in the trailer.
When he misbehaved, “his thumbs were bound with string that was hoisted over the top of a door,” she wrote in an account of his childhood. “He was told to raise his arms as the string was pulled tight over the door and fastened to the knob behind. He would stand like this with the string slicing into his thumbs while grandmother prayed, and until Messer promised, ‘Grandma, won’t do it again, won’t do it again.’”
Messer later told his aunt in a recorded conversation that he had been molested while living with his grandparents, though he didn’t think they knew about it.
“Sexual abuse,” Messer said, “is so heavy when you’re a kid because it fragments your mind, like you compartmentalize the information. You don’t consciously remember it. Then, when you get older ... it hit me like, wait a minute! That shouldn’t happen.”
Those who were abused as children are often later flooded with memories. But the memories of trauma are different, say the experts. They can come with all the physical sensations, the pain, the fear, the smells of the original abuse. And “it makes you feel like you’re garbage,” one clinician said.
In the summer of 1985, Messer’s grandparents brought the five-year-old to Chicago to be reunited with his mother, who by then was temporarily drug-free and had a job and an apartment.
“I first met Sean on the day the exchange took place at my house,” said Messer’s aunt, a middle-school teacher in Chicago. “He was the loveliest little boy ever, barely taking his eyes off his pretty mom. And very pretty she was with her curly blonde hair, tastefully done makeup and happy green eyes. I’ll never forget Sean sitting on the piano bench with a family friend who accompanied him in singing ‘Jesus Loves Me.’”
But not long after Messer came to Chicago, his mother returned to heroin.
“When he was a kid, he would call his other set of grandparents, who lived in Chicago, and cry, ‘Mommy isn’t home, Mommy isn’t home,’” Messer’s aunt said.
Incapable of caring for Messer when he was still a child, his mother released him as a ward of the state to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls in Chicago, a Catholic organization that has offered shelter, food and a community for at-risk youth since 1887.
He had a safe place to stay, but still visited his mother. His aunt said Messer told her that he and his mother used to sit around and smoke pot together when he was 12. “He later told me he lost his virginity when his mom brought some men over to the house one day,” she said.
He also sniffed whatever he could get his hands on when he hung out with friends.
“I huffed all kinds of things when I was a kid — gasoline, spray paint, paint thinner, carburetor cleaner,” he later told his aunt in a recording. “The most wicked, amazing hallucinations I ever had were off of gasoline and diesel ... Some of those people are dead and gone now.”
Messer’s traumatic childhood fits a pattern of abuse that research shows often leads to harmful outcomes. In 1998, the Centers for Disease Control published a study with Kaiser Permanente documenting the long-term effects of what it termed adverse childhood experiences. The study focused on seven types of traumas: psychological, physical, or sexual abuse, as well as living in households with mental abuse, substance abuse, violence against the mother or criminal behavior.
The CDC found that people who experienced four or more of these ACEs in childhood had a four- to twelvefold increase in risk of alcoholism and drug abuse — as they tried to self-medicate — as well as depression and suicide attempts.
“The study demystifies the origin of so many preventable physical and mental illnesses,” said Dr. Edward Machtinger, director of the Center to Advance Trauma-Informed Health Care at UCSF, as well as director of the Women’s HIV Program. “The science shows that it’s not about character or morals, it’s about toxic stress.”
It’s not that there’s no such thing as free will or personal responsibility, according to Machtinger. But, he said, “When you have experiences of significant trauma when the brain and body are developing and are most susceptible to harm — especially in the absence of protective factors like a safe stable home — those traumas cause toxic stress. And that can have devastating physiological impacts on the brain.”
In other words, toxic stress alters the brain.
Sean’s mother died of a drug overdose at 52.
“That was the start of his downfall,” said Messer’s aunt. “He lost his job and became homeless, and that’s when the police record started to pile up ... stealing copper from buildings to get drugs, getting busted for possession. He was incarcerated several times.”
Years later, in a letter to his aunt from San Francisco County Jail #3 — also known as San Bruno Jail — Messer recalled the time after his mother’s death: “It’s been a blur since she passed. I have stayed drunk pretty much the whole time.”
After the death of his mother, Messer returned to Florida to find his father, but his aunt said they fought. He soon turned to theft and drug dealing and spent two years in a Florida prison on a variety of offenses.
“It was the end of everything because it created terrible self-hate and shame,” she said.
After his release from prison, Messer returned to Chicago, where he remained homeless. He also became increasingly paranoid.
“We would meet in my car at a Ride and Park lot,” said Messer’s aunt, who recorded many of the conversations she had with her nephew, placing a tape recorder on the dashboard. “That’s when I first experienced his paranoia,” she wrote in a memoir of Messer. “One brisk morning we were just talking ... He was in mid-sentence when his demeanor switched instantly. He stared out the passenger side window at a maintenance man picking up litter near a trash can. ‘Do you see that guy? Do you see him? He’s fing with me.’ I think his continued use of drugs burned his brain out.”
Messer was well aware of his own deteriorating state.
“I don’t like being like this,” he said while in the car with his aunt. “I feel like a worm on a hook.” Another time he said: “I never would have believed that I would be looking down at myself, sticking needles into my veins.”
Machtinger said that people in Messer’s condition are often not in control.
“The people who are yelling and screaming on the street, they don’t want to be yelling and screaming,” he said. “They are ashamed and they are so distraught. The person you have described (Messer) is someone who clearly had significant mental illness, and substance abuse is a mental illness.”
Until John Nelson stepped in.
“I knew him for years,” said Nelson, security director for 601 California, at the corner of Kearny in the Financial District. “One day my building manager says there’s this crazy guy outside. I went up to him and started talking and he calmed down. I’m a Christian and we started talking about the Lord, and I thought, this guy’s not crazy; he’s a little lost. That started a four-year friendship. He would come by, we’d go to Starbucks and I’d get him something to eat.”
They also used Nelson’s cell phone to get Messer back in touch with his aunt.
Despite the help from Nelson, Messer’s life continued to spiral downward. His continued drug use caused him to repeatedly shuffle first to emergency rooms then to psychiatric wards, sometimes to jail, and then back out on the streets. “Frequent flyers,” some healthcare workers call them.
Messer fell through the cracks of the health care system, though San Francisco does provide various services. These include psychiatric help at local jails, clinics and hospitals such as Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center, as well as outreach programs such as its Street Crisis Response Team.
But it can be difficult to cope with so-called dual-diagnosis patients — those with both mental health and substance use disorders — particularly when they become out of control. In such cases, a mental health professional can place a person on a 72-hour involuntary hold. It’s known as a 5150, referring to the section of California code that permits the temporary, involuntary psychiatric commitment of individuals who present a danger to themselves or others due to signs of mental illness.
Placing someone on a 5150 involves a 911 call followed by a “takedown.” The person in distress is seized, usually by police, strapped to a board and transported by ambulance to an emergency room. There, they’re likely to be given a cocktail of Haldol, an antipsychotic drug, and Ativan, used to treat anxiety.
Doing a 5150 is sometimes the only choice, said Andrea Salinas, an intensive case management provider, who often deals with dual-diagnosed patients at Citywide Case Management. Part of UCSF, CCM treats adults with serious mental illness and co-occurring substance misuse in The City.
“It’s really hard when people are out of control,” said Salinas. “When they are agitated and aggressive, you can’t work with them. They can present a very real violence risk and may end up attacking other clients. That’s when we do 5150. You can’t take them in a taxicab” to the emergency room.
Salinas said her work was somewhat easier before the widespread use of methamphetamine. “With meth, it really does change your brain physiology. We were seeing people with permanent psychosis,” she said.
A 5150 can take care of the first 72 hours of someone having a crisis of substance use and mental health. The next step is so-called residential care, but typically, that only lasts 90 days. That’s not long enough for many dual-diagnosis patients, said Salinas.
“Pretty soon, they’re back out on the streets,” she said. “It’s a revolving door.”
California’s controversial new CARE Court program, which would force people with severe mental illness into treatment, was designed to tackle some of these issues. Critics charge that the program, set to roll out this fall, violates people’s fundamental rights to due process and equal protection. Others note that long-term care facilities are scarce.
The last words from Sean to his aunt were left on her answering machine not long before he died:
“Auntie, I’m in Zuckerberg Hospital in San Francisco (in the psychiatric ward). I don’t even know what day or anything it is. I’m not doing good at all ... And people — I don’t know if they’re trying to kill me or not. Auntie, I’m doing really bad. I don’t know if this is the last time I’ll ever leave a message for you. But please! Please! Keep track of my life ... Please, please try to get hold of me. I’m sorry for bothering you.”
On the morning of August 10, a merchant on Commercial Street found Messer’s body in a parklet, a pipe in his hand.
It doesn’t have to end this way, Machtinger said.
“You don’t have to die,” he said. “Someone like him doesn’t have to die from psychosis or severe trauma. There are protective factors that can make the difference instead of illness or death.”
“On the individual level, two people with aberrant abuse, you look at them as an adult, and one will be depressed and addicted, and the other will be married with three kids and have a successful career,” he said. “ What mediates whether childhood traumas have devastating effects or not is protective factors — nurturing relationships, safe and stable environments. Those protective factors can make the difference.”
And they can make a difference to people on the street even later in life, said Machtinger, who said he frequently sees such cases in his clinic.
“I can’t relive your childhood,” he said. “But we can help people cope and help protect their bodies and experiences with a safe and stable environment.”
Machtinger said there are “amazing clinics” that provide such services, including the Veterans Administration clinics and the Ryan White HIV/AIDS drug assistance programs, as well as some local hospitals.
But it’s not nearly enough to handle every Sean Messer on the streets of San Francisco.
“The problem is most primary care practices are not resourced to offer protective care,” he said. “I can’t stress this enough: Primary care has been underfunded for so long it’s in crisis. I’m not being hyperbolic. Having too many patients and not enough resources has put it in a death spiral.”
It’s hard to look past the profane rants and the bizarre, often frightening behavior of some people wandering the streets or crouching in alleyways. In their destruction, they are both victims and perpetrators.
But the hollowed-out people like Messer had lives worth living, and they might have been better lives if they’d received the help they needed. The experts say it takes long-term care, which is in short supply. And it takes outreach because many won’t seek help for themselves.
“I could kind of see how physically Sean was dwindling,” said his friend John Nelson. “You could see the effects of being homeless, of not getting the right nutrition, of taking drugs. He had become a recluse. He couldn’t step over any threshold to help himself. He no longer had the capacity.”