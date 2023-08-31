 Skip to main content
special report
THE SEAN MESSER STORY
SPECIAL REPORT

Broken homes, broken systems: One man's death tells a tragic tale

The screams, the stream of profanities, the incoherent cries for help from Leidesdorff Street below his window had become a regular noon event as Al Saracevic sat writing his columns for the San Francisco Examiner. Thousands of homeless people saturated The City, and hundreds suffered from mental and drug-induced psychosis. We’d become inured to what Al called “the outbursts spilling from troubled minds.”

But one day last summer, the rants stopped. Saracevic heard that a homeless man had died on a street nearby and soon discovered it was the same person who had been screaming below his window.

