Silicon Valley Bank

 North Carolina's  First Citizens Bank has acquired Silicon Valley Bank. 

 Tony Webster/Creative Commons

Silicon Valley Bank has been sold to a North Carolina regional bank, two weeks after the Bay Area icon’s sudden collapse triggered a tech and banking crisis.

First Citizens Bank will acquire Silicon Valley Bank capping a search for a buyer for the failed institution, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced Sunday.

Ex // Top Stories

Subscribe to Benjamin Pimentel's new tech newsletter.

bpimentel@sfexaminer.com

@benpimentel