The FDIC seized SVB on March 10 when the bank had about $167 billion in total assets and $119 billion in total deposits, the federal regulator said. Under the purchase agreement, First Citizens Bank will assume SVB’s assets worth $110 billion, deposits worth $56 billion and loans of $72 billion, the bank said in a statement.
“There will be no immediate change to customers' current accounts, and they will be able to continue to access their accounts as they do today — through their current websites, mobile apps and branch locations,” First Citizens Bank said.
The acquisition capped the dramatic collapse of Silicon Valley Bank which began when the Santa Clara financial services company announced that it was posting a huge loss and raising more capital.
The bank had been hurt by the economic downturn and the rapid increase in interest rates which quickly eroded the value of some long-term investments.
The announcement stunned the banking and tech industries, triggering a bank run that led to California and federal regulators taking over Silicon Valley Bank.
Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse also sent shockwaves through the technology world. Founded in 1983, SVB became the go-to bank and financial services partner of technology startups. But the bank’s announcement caused Silicon Valley to break ranks as some venture capital firms urged companies they worked with to take their money out of SVB.