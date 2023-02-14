The California Civil Rights Department announced on Monday that Shake Shack must also update its policies on retaliation, harassment, discrimination and bullying, as well as train managers and staff on discrimination based on gender identity and expression as part of a settlement with the state.
Research has repeatedly shown that misgendering someone — whether by using pronouns that don't correspond with a person's gender identity or referring to someone by their birth name when they no longer use it following their gender transition — can increase the risk of depression, anxiety and self-harm among transgender and nonbinary people.
The unnamed employee filed a complaint with the state, alleging that his co-workers at an Oakland Shake Shack routinely addressed him in a way that didn't reflect his gender identity. When he complained to management, they "told him repeatedly he would have to explain his gender to co-workers," according to state officials.
In 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964's ban on employment discrimination based on sex extended to gay and transgender workers. Under state law, employers are liable if employees refer to a worker by the wrong pronouns or name.
"Intentional misgendering and other forms of discrimination based on gender identity and gender expression can be stressful and traumatic," Kevin Kish, the department's director, said in a release on Monday. "CRD appreciates Shake Shack's acknowledgement of its responsibility to provide a discrimination-free environment to its workforce."
Shake Shack voluntarily participated in mediation, according to the state. As part of the settlement, the company must report all complaints of discrimination and harassment based on gender identity and expression over the next year.