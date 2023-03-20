Can we all agree that weapons don’t belong in San Francisco schools? Is that question too much to ask in 2023? Real talk: guns and knives are in our kids' hands way too much.

Last Wednesday, the San Francisco Unified School District tweeted that a middle school student had a gun on campus. Two days later, the same account, @SFunified, tweeted that a student was injured at a different middle school. One student stabbed another in the school library with a knife.

