SFUSD District Office

The San Francisco Unified School District may have misled the public about key metrics of a math equity solution for students.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

A $14 million payroll system that failed to pay hundreds of teachers and staff at San Francisco Unified School District on time or not at all will cost at least another $2.8 million to fix, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Thursday.

The EMPower payroll system has been full of bugs and problems since it was launched in January. SFSU trustees voted Wednesday to spend more than $2.8 million to repair it.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com