Childhood trauma can be a significant driver of drug addiction in adulthood and can affect all walks of life — but rehabilitative programs are few and far between in San Francisco and often not accessible to low-income people battling drug problems.
Impoverished and unemployed people are more likely to overdose, according to a 2019 study that looked at overdose rates in 17 states, including California.
A citywide study on homeless mortality rates found that only one in four homeless people who overdosed had sought mental health services in the year prior to their deaths, and about 17% had used drug addiction services.
Experts say that poor people may be less inclined to seek treatment for drug addiction for fear of losing their homes or jobs, which can lead to homelessness when the grip of addiction takes over.
“Lower-income people or people without a lot of family resources often don’t have the (family or community) support that can help them maintain their housing or maintain their job,” said Nicki Bush, a professor of psychiatry at UCSF.
Still, Bush, whose expertise is in child and family health and wellbeing, said chronic drug addiction is less an outcome of childhood trauma and more a social phenomenon.
“Severe substance abuse (that can lead to overdose) are more linked to social policy than individual experiences,” Bush said. “Our policies around housing, drug use treatment and accessibility stigma is more influential than a person’s individual experience.”
The cost of rehab can also be a deterrent to low-income people seeking help.
Rehab costs vary greatly between services offered, duration of stay and the quality of the facility itself. A 30-day program can range from $5,000 to $20,000 depending on the clinic, according to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics.
Some state-run clinics and rehabilitation centers are free, but the tradeoff is long wait times and limited treatment programs — and those waiting for services are more prone to continued substance abuse or relapse than people currently in rehab.
Services in San Francisco have improved over the years, despite the fact that drug overdoses have become the leading cause of death among unhoused people. In 2021, the average time from initial assessment to admission in a 90-day residential treatment program was seven days, according to the San Francisco Department of Public Health.
But other contributing factors have worsened over the decades. The high cost of housing, cuts to funding for youth education, and the stigma around addiction as a choice and not a disease all play a role in The City’s drug crisis.
Johanna Folk, an assistant professor in the UCSF department of psychiatry, said access to mental health services and education, and positive relationships with mentally-well adults, can make or break a young person’s inclination to use drugs — which, in some cases, leads to severe addiction, overdose and death.
“Housing instability, food insecurity, racism, discrimination, stigma and society, we know, is highly related to substance use,” she said.
These factors are more influential than childhood trauma, said Folk, who works primarily with teenagers as a clinical psychologist.
“You won’t develop a problem with substance abuse just because you’ve experienced something awful in childhood,” she said.