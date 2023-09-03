 Skip to main content
Childhood trauma drives adult addiction, but rehab services are few

Childhood trauma can be a significant driver of drug addiction in adulthood and can affect all walks of life — but rehabilitative programs are few and far between in San Francisco and often not accessible to low-income people battling drug problems.

Impoverished and unemployed people are more likely to overdose, according to a 2019 study that looked at overdose rates in 17 states, including California.

People line up outside the new Tenderloin Linkage Center at 1172 Market St. on Jan. 19. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

