For a band that includes members with ties to black-metal legends Deafheaven, shoegaze auteurs Weekend and noise rockers Never Young, one would assume that Cave Diver would specialize in the ear-popping sounds of its related acts.
But by opting to pursue a minimalist, austere approach for its debut EP, “Alone with Everything,” the newly-formed quintet is making its loudest statement by going quiet.
A showcase in restraint and testament to the profundity of absence, the five songs on “Alone With Everything” reflect Cave Diver’s collaborative creative approach and glimpse a promising start for a group that specializes in upending expectations.
“I had this idea going into this project of emphasizing negative space,” said Stephen Lee Clark, the band’s lyricist and vocalist. “But it wasn’t a rigid guideline that we all had to work with. The sound evolved completely naturally and really was a result of all of us making our own unique contributions.”
On Friday, Cave Diver will make their Bay Area live debut at Eli’s Mile High Club in Oakland, joining the lo-fi San Francisco art-pop group April Magazine and others for the bill. The show will be just the band’s second-ever performance (following an inaugural gig in LA alongside a host of groups from the San Francisco label The Flenser). Still, Cave Diver has been practicing together nearly nonstop since forming in the latter part of last year.
The seeds of the group originated when Clark (who played bass on Deafheaven’s 2015 masterpiece “New Bermuda”) and guitarist Nathan Burger went on a camping trip together and discussed the possibility of forming a new project. They first recruited Caleb Dravier to drum and eventually connected with bassist Jeffrey Day (of Never Young and Share) and guitarist Kevin Johnson (of Weekend) to fill out the group.
Nearly all the band members have roots in the Bay Area, with Clark, Day, Burger and Johnson all being former residents. Most of them first met while playing in groups with ties to the region (the Eli’s show will be particularly special for Burger, as it will be the first time his father will see him play live.) After jamming together in their Los Angeles home, Clark quickly booked a session with prolific Bay Area producer Jack Shirley to record their first EP, released on June 9.
“Yeah—Stephen went ahead and booked studio time before we had any music written,” said Burger. “I mean, that right there was the ultimate motivation. I was like, ok—‘we are actually doing this.’”
The group spent several days recording material at Shirley’s Oakland studio, resulting in the five-song collection of post-rock gems. The tunes are all languid, atmospheric numbers, with four crawling past the six-minute mark.
Taking cues from indie pioneers Slint and no-wave innovators Suicide, the songs on the EP are eerie in their resistance to big, declarative statements, instead relying on deliberate pacing and brooding insularity to drive their message home.
Unlike the two aforementioned groups, however, the songs of Cave Diver are not bleak treatises without respite or relief. Songs like “Mosaics” and “Alone With Everything” start off with cavernous, trebly guitars but are met midway through with gushing rays of analog synths, infusing the sound with unexpected and offbeat pop sensibilities.
“We actually were really obsessed with [English twee pop group] Broadcast at the time and wanted to recreate their kind of lo-fi synth sound,” said Clark. “I think it was important for us to add these different elements into each song.”
It’s not just the symphonic flourishes that make the songs of Cave Diver unique. The rhythm section of Day and Dravier is understated but essential, with their controlled and stately tempos giving the songs a noir-ish, jazzy feel. All those disparate elements bolster Clark’s hushed, plaintive delivery, whose candid, evocative narratives of addiction, acceptance and atonement help power the record.
“I think so much of the power of addiction, in my experience, comes from being isolated and not being able to talk about it, so I think it’s very important to address these issues,” said Clark.
“Sobriety is scary. You’re afraid of losing these relationships, many of which might have been formed through suffering and negativity. And if you do end up losing those relationships, it’s not because those people didn’t love you or that they’re bad people. They’re just not ready yet. That doesn’t mean there is anything wrong with you or wrong with them.”
Those are heady topics for a band just embarking on its musical journey. But as their music has displayed, the use of the negative does not mean the absence of the positive. It just adds a little more depth to the conversation.
If You Go
Cave Diver with April Magazine, Figure Eight and Sucker
Where: Eli’s Mile High Club, 3629 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Oakland
When: 8 p.m., Friday, June 16
Tickets: $12/$15