Cave Diver’s debut EP “Alone with Everything,” is a showcase in restraint.

 Caitlin Clark

For a band that includes members with ties to black-metal legends Deafheaven, shoegaze auteurs Weekend and noise rockers Never Young, one would assume that Cave Diver would specialize in the ear-popping sounds of its related acts.

But by opting to pursue a minimalist, austere approach for its debut EP, “Alone with Everything,” the newly-formed quintet is making its loudest statement by going quiet.

