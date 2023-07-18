Environmental advocates are pressuring San Francisco Mayor London Breed to speed up improvements on the toxic conditions in Bayview-Hunters Point and the abandoned Navy site.

The San Francisco Democratic Party, led by its chair, activist Honey Mahogany, this week sent Breed a resolution urging her to push forward with recommendations made in last year’s civil grand jury report to clean up and redevelop the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard, which advocates have called a “toxic soup” of mobilized contaminants.

