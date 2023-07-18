Environmental advocates are pressuring San Francisco Mayor London Breed to speed up improvements on the toxic conditions in Bayview-Hunters Point and the abandoned Navy site.
The San Francisco Democratic Party, led by its chair, activist Honey Mahogany, this week sent Breed a resolution urging her to push forward with recommendations made in last year’s civil grand jury report to clean up and redevelop the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard, which advocates have called a “toxic soup” of mobilized contaminants.
Dave Rhody, who drafted the resolution, told The Examiner that the San Francisco Democrats and the Marie Harrison Community Foundation, a nonprofit, are working closely in their fight for clean up of the site.
A May 2022 report by the grand jury found that San Francisco is poorly prepared for the environmental threats facing its shoreline communities and called for more accurate projections on how groundwater will react to rising tides. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors backed their findings last fall and urged Breed to adopt the recommendations outlined in the report.
“(The civil grand jury) got it right,” Arieann Harrison, founder of the Marie Harrison Community Foundation, said in a statement. “Bayview and its residents are caught up in a never-ending cycle of tragedies and injustices. It’s clear that we cannot trust the cleanup process or the results presented by the Navy and the Environmental Protection Agency.”
Several months after the grand jury released its findings, Breed refuted and dismissed many of the accusations and recommendations. In her response, which was met by resounding criticism from city officials and advocacy groups, she characterized the Navy and EPA’s current clean-up efforts as “extensive and thorough.”
Democratic officials claimed that the only grand jury recommendation Breed agreed to was that a third party should investigate the conditions of the shipyard. But more than a year later, no action has been taken.
“People are dying here,” Harrison said. “And this contamination is likely to spread as groundwater rises due to climate change. We need this city to act now.” Harrison’s mother died from a respiratory lung disease, something she attributes to the Bayview’s toxic air.
A spokesperson for the mayor’s office told The Examiner they remain committed to ensuring the remediation of the shipyard is “thorough and transparent to the community.”
The mayor’s spokesperson went on to say that since the civil grand jury report’s release, the mayor’s office has been working with the agencies involved “to proactively ensure that all the actors responsible for the clean-up process are using remediation best practices so that the community’s health is, and remains, protected.”
The spokesperson did not address the resolution specifically. Rhody told The Examiner on Wednesday that their coalition hasn’t heard from Breed since presenting her with the resolution.
The move is the latest chapter in a choppy, decades-long effort to clean up the 866-acre Superfund site on San Francisco’s southeastern shore. The shipyard’s tumultuous history traces back to 1945 when an atomic bomb used in World War II passed through the site. It later became home to a radiological laboratory, before shutting down almost 50 years ago. Since then, efforts to improve to eradicate the area of toxic chemicals have been mired in controversy and scandal.
Contaminants were found as recently as the fall of 2021, when the Navy discovered high levels of a radioactive isotope in soil samples on a 40-acre parcel.
"For as long as I can remember, and, even long before that, people in the Bayview have suffered the effects of the improper cleanup of the shipyard,” said Mahogany with the SF Democrats. “Strange illnesses, cancers, respiratory disorders — all at disproportionately high rates in the Bayview.”
Mahogany said action must be taken and it must be taken now.
"We owe it to the current and future residents of the Bayview to finally do the right thing,” she said. “Failing to do so is not only unconscionable, with rising sea and ground water levels, it could spell disaster for the entire Bay Area. We need our government to make this a priority and to finally take this ongoing environmental and health disaster seriously.”