The voice of Andrew St. James is a wholly irrepressible and inimitable instrument. The San Francisco singer-songwriter has a nasally, coarse delivery that’s also nearly limitless in its range. He’s capable of blasting out through-the-rafters choruses, while simultaneously sounding wounded and forlorn, making for a disarming combination of weary pathos and brimming defiance.
He's come a long way from his days as a member of the San Francisco Opera, where his musical career began as a crystalline pre-teen singing prodigy. Over the years, his voice has changed — via puberty — but also through a relentless performing schedule that includes plenty of late nights and long days. As a frequent habitue of Mission District performing venues, it’s almost like the grit and dust of that neighborhood has caked his insides, adding well-earned lassitude to his words.
“I think it might be years and years of playing regularly in San Francisco and Los Angeles, and yeah, maybe some late nights and some cigarettes, but for the most part, the change has been natural,” said St. James, who will play at the Make Out Room on Thursday. “It’s unavoidable. I put my first album out at 17 years old, and it’s kinda crazy to hear how much my voice has changed even since then. But I think people notice that I can still sing pretty loud, and I’m sure that has to do with all the training and stuff I had early on in my life.”
That ringing, rangy peal of St. James is how he can reach the back rows at 1,000-seat venues (as he recently did opening shows for Ray LaMontagne) or brave the foggy outdoors of San Francisco (he played a series of impromptu street shows during the dark doldrums of the pandemic).
“Playing outside in San Francisco is definitely not the easiest thing to do,” said St. James. “That really tests the vocals.”
In addition to fighting off the airborne elements of San Francisco, St. James' wizened ways are due in large part to the multiple projects he’s constantly juggling. Along with the solo work he produces under his own name, St. James plays in the space-country duo Juan Wayne and the indie-rock inspired trio Fast Times, while also touring with local bands like the French Cassettes. That’s in addition to his responsibilities as co-founder of FastTimes (different from the band), a boutique production company that stages local shows (the Make Out Room one being an example).
St. James will lean more heavily on his solo stuff for the Make Out Room show, offering another opportunity for attendees to hear cuts from his latest album, last year’s emotionally searing “Light After Darkness.”
Traversing between traditional protest songs in the vein of Bob Dylan to the mordant anti-folk atmosphere of artists like Will Oldham to warbly, urgent paeans reminiscent of indie groups such as the Rural Alberta Advantage, “Light After Darkness” showcases St. James’ singular abilities. You can play spot the influences on each track, but his signature vocals somehow make those songs utterly his own creation. Similarly, the characters he inhabits over the course of the album — jilted lover, resolute activist, rueful romantic — are not unique, but the inflections he brings to each role makes them feel distinctly personal. He plays the role of everyman in a manner that cannot be separated from the DNA of his trademark style.
He brings that same kind of unyielding commitment to his other projects. Juan Wayne’s 2020 debut, “1,” was one of the best albums (local or non-local) of the year, conjuring up tearful images of abandoned frontier towns and down-on-their luck exiles. Although Fast Times recorded only a handful of songs in 2019 (before the pandemic disrupted everything), the early returns on that Strokes-eque material are incredibly promising. St. James might be constantly whipping from one endeavor to the next, but he never deprives those projects of the attention they merit.
That busy schedule will continue in 2022. St. James said the second Juan Wayne album should be coming out this fall, followed by a tour in support of the release. The latest batch of songs were recorded during the same recording sessions as “1,” but St. James said they’ll be a “little more trippy, a little more psychedelic,” than their predecessors. He said that Fast Times will be playing a handful of live gigs this summer as well, as that group works on mixing a bevy of recorded material.
St. James will also move forward with promoting performances via his FastTimes endeavor, which has a regular monthly slot at the Make Out Room. He said some plans were on the horizon at venues like the Balboa Theater, a cinema in the Richmond District that is slowly transforming into a live venue, due in large part to the creative thinkers at Fast Times (St. James runs the operation alongside music publicist Ashley Graham.)
Overall, 2022 is shaping up to be a typically hectic year for St. James, adding more mileage to that tuneful croon that has aged like wine (with a little whiskey added to the tenor.)
“That’s just kind of how I function,” said St. James. “I want to go to work all the time. That means I’m kind of always going nonstop, but I really wouldn’t have it any other way.”
IF YOU GO:
Andrew St. James with Spencer Hoffman and Caregiver
Where: Make Out Room, 3225 22nd St, S.F.
When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 16
Tickets: $10
Contact: (415) 647-2888, makeoutroom.com