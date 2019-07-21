Woman driving Tesla arrested after fatal Tenderloin collision

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter in connection with a collision Sunday afternoon that killed a man and injured a woman walking in the Tenderloin, police said.

The incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. at Taylor and O’Farrell streets when a Tesla headed north on Taylor Street ran a red light and struck a Mini-Cooper, according to police.

Both cars veered out of control with the Tesla striking the pedestrians in a crosswalk.

The woman was taken to a hospital and was listed in non life-threatening condition as of Monday.

The man died and has been identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as 39-year-old Benjamin Dean of Clovis, a city in Fresno County.

Police identified the Tesla driver on Monday as Kelsey Mariah Cambridge of Vallejo.

Police said neither driver was injured.

The case remains under investigation.

This story has been updated to include additional information.

S.F. Examiner staff writer Michael Barba contributed to this report.