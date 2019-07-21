(Jessica Christian/S.F. Examiner file photo)

Woman driving Tesla arrested after fatal Tenderloin collision

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter in connection with a collision Sunday afternoon that killed a man and injured a woman walking in the Tenderloin, police said.

The incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. at Taylor and O’Farrell streets when a Tesla headed north on Taylor Street ran a red light and struck a Mini-Cooper, according to police.

Both cars veered out of control with the Tesla striking the pedestrians in a crosswalk.

The woman was taken to a hospital and was listed in non life-threatening condition as of Monday.

The man died and has been identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as 39-year-old Benjamin Dean of Clovis, a city in Fresno County.

Police identified the Tesla driver on Monday as Kelsey Mariah Cambridge of Vallejo.

Police said neither driver was injured.

The case remains under investigation.

This story has been updated to include additional information.

S.F. Examiner staff writer Michael Barba contributed to this report.

Previous story
Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run of SF grocery store owner
Next story
Nob Hill jewelry store robbed by two suspects in U-Haul van

Just Posted

Records show SFPD did not tell judge subject of leak investigation was a journalist

Newly unsealed records confirmed Tuesday that police stopped short of telling a… Continue reading

Pedestrian advocates call for ‘state of emergency’ after two deaths in past week

SFMTA commits to immedaite safety measures in area of most recent fatal collision

Comedy club signs new lease ensuring its survival at current location

The Punch Line, once threatened with eviction by August, granted legacy business status

SF to shut down 82 oil wells on Kern County property

‘Keep It in the Ground’ legislation prohibits the extraction of oil, gas and minerals from city land

Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run of SF grocery store owner

Eleasia Fraise booked in 2017 death of Konstantinos ‘Gus’ Vardakastanis

Most Read