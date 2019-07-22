A broken door was the only sign of a robbery at a Nob Hill jewelry store that occurred over the weekend. (Theophile Larcher/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Nob Hill jewelry store robbed by two suspects in U-Haul van

A Nob Hill jewelry store got robbed Sunday morning in what appears to have been a well-planned attack, according to police.

The suspects, a woman and a man, pulled the security gate off of the store in the 1500 block of Polk Street around 5:20 a.m., broke the glass door and robbed jewels from the store before fleeing in a white U-Haul van.

A resident in the neighborhood said the robbery occurred at Zee Continental Jewelry at 1546 Polk St.

On Monday morning, the store’s gate was locked and the broken glass in the door was covered with a wooden board. A man could be seen inside reviewing recordings on a TV screen, but he declined to speak with a reporter.

The amount of property taken was unknown as of Monday morning and the suspects remained at large.

Previous story
Woman driving Tesla arrested after fatal Tenderloin collision
Next story
Man sleeping in Mission stabbed in ‘unprovoked’ attack

Just Posted

Records show SFPD did not tell judge subject of leak investigation was a journalist

Newly unsealed records confirmed Tuesday that police stopped short of telling a… Continue reading

Pedestrian advocates call for ‘state of emergency’ after two deaths in past week

SFMTA commits to immedaite safety measures in area of most recent fatal collision

Comedy club signs new lease ensuring its survival at current location

The Punch Line, once threatened with eviction by August, granted legacy business status

SF to shut down 82 oil wells on Kern County property

‘Keep It in the Ground’ legislation prohibits the extraction of oil, gas and minerals from city land

Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run of SF grocery store owner

Eleasia Fraise booked in 2017 death of Konstantinos ‘Gus’ Vardakastanis

Most Read