Man sleeping in Mission stabbed in ‘unprovoked’ attack

A man was asleep in the Mission on Monday afternoon when a woman stabbed him for no apparent reason, he told police.

The man was lying down on 16th street between Mission and Valencia streets at around 12:50 p.m. when he was stabbed, police said.

“Apparently he was just on the street and it was an unprovoked attack,” said Officer Adam Lobsinger, a police spokesperson.

Lobsinger said the man told police he was cut on his upper body. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The woman fled the scene. A possible suspect has been taken into custody in the area as of 3 p.m., Lobsinger said.

Lobsinger described the weapon used in the attack as a possible knife.

