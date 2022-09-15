San Francisco Examiner in partnership with the San Francisco 49ers
Santa Clara has always been a city of opportunity for Raj Chahal.
When he arrived in 1995 with a few hundred dollars in his pocket and an advanced education from his childhood in India, Councilmember Chahal brought his perseverance and can-do attitude to his new home.
In the 27 years since moving to Santa Clara, Chahal founded his own small business building high tech server hardware, raised a family, and became a public servant to give back to the community that helped him flourish.
His experience as a small business owner gave him an important perspective when COVID-19 hit Santa Clara, and he realized early in the pandemic that other small businesses would need the city to step in to help them survive.
Looking back on that tumultuous time, Chahal reflected. “I am proud to say that my advocacy during Covid-19 years brought relief to the tune of more than $5 million to our small businesses and residents who needed help.”
Those millions ultimately saved hundreds of jobs and livelihoods during early lockdowns and quarantine, allowing businesses to get through the worst parts of the pandemic when their customers were largely stuck inside.
After serving for five years on the Planning Commission and as a member of the 2011 City Charter Review Committee, in 2018 Chahal ran for city council in District 2 to take on a more impactful leadership role. He is now running for re-election to continue to serve and represent the residents who have come to rely on him as their voice.
Since joining the city council, he has been active in leading discussions on the critical issues Santa Clarans face, chief among them housing and the rising costs of living in Santa Clara -- which COVID has exacerbated.
Chahal also championed eviction protection provisions during COVID and a $2.8M rental assistance program to keep Santa Claran families in their homes through those hard times.
Housing has been a critical focus of Chahal’s since he joined the council. He knows that in order to make sure Santa Clara thrives, there must be housing for all those who want to make Santa Clara home – just like he did decades ago:
“My wife and I have come a long way since we landed in the United States, and it would be my greatest honor to help other Santa Clarans experience the same opportunities which I had.”
Throughout his tenure, Chahal has never shied away from the ongoing challenge of balancing the concerns of homeowners and the need for higher density housing in Santa Clara.
He pushed developers to dramatically increase their affordable housing quotas to ensure that all new buildings in Santa Clara add housing options for every income bracket. Chief among those were the large-scale Patrick Henry Drive and Mission Point projects that are now expected to include hundreds of below market rate units for lower income renters.
He is also thoughtful about the ways in which we add those new units and has stood against developers attempting to add high-density apartment buildings to neighborhoods that don’t have the infrastructure to support the influx.
An important part of addressing the city’s housing crisis is ensuring Santa Clara has adequate resources to put towards rent relief programs. The ongoing $27M budget deficit is hampering much of the council’s flexibility to step in -- where residents urgently need it to.
Addressing that issue will be a core tenant of Chahal’s next term on council should he win re-election. He will also prioritize reducing wasteful spending and improving revenue generation for the city.
Among the most critical assets for revenue generation is Levi’s Stadium. The influx of over 50,000 visitors for each of the stadium’s events brings in millions of dollars for the small businesses and hotels around the stadium and generates valuable tax and ticket revenue for the city.
When it became clear the city’s music curfew was scaring away promoters and bands and therefore badly needed revenue for businesses and residents, Chahal was a key voice in advocating for its removal. “My fellow Board Members and I saw that the Mayor’s music ban was preventing us from doing that, and that it had to be removed.”
The issues and challenges Raj has fought for on behalf of Santa Clarans won’t abate over the next four years. There is still plenty of work to do once he is re-elected.
But he is committed to ensuring the city is as welcoming in the future as it was for Raj and his wife Daljit when they chose the heart of the Silicon Valley as their new home in 1995.
Whether it’s on affordable housing, creating a business-friendly environment, or protecting our safe streets and parks, Raj’s passion for advocating on behalf of his residents is boundless and will continue long after ballots are returned in November.