The tragedy unfolding at Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center has claimed the lives of four people and pushed at least three patients back into homelessness. Local, state and federal officials needed to figure out a way to protect these vulnerable patients from further harm, or more would likely die or end up on the street.

The potential closure of Laguna Honda — one of the largest skilled nursing facilities in the United States — is a particularly bad omen at a time when local and state officials seek to put more people under conservatorships in order to place them in care facilities like this one. How can California’s proposed CARE Courts extend help to the thousands in need when we can’t keep the doors open at a crucial institution that was established in 1866?

Clearly, Laguna Honda has serious problems in need of fixing. Last spring, federal officials stripped the facility of its ability to receive MediCal and Medicaid payments after multiple inspections found Laguna Honda to be “out of compliance” with safety rules.

“Federal regulators decertified Laguna Honda in April after several regulatory inspections from 2021-22 found on-site illicit drug use and paraphernalia, as well as violations of other various safety protocols,” wrote Sydney Johnson of The Examiner.

The failed inspections, along with the subsequent decertification, created a looming public health crisis in San Francisco. The facility had until Sept. 13 to move out as many patients as possible or its recertification could be jeopardized. A closure would put its remaining patients, who number over 600, in dire straits.

Thursday brought some good news for the hospital’s patients, at least temporarily, when federal authorities agreed to suspend the transfers of Laguna Honda’s most

vulnerable patients.

“This is great and a step in the right direction, but they should make the pause permanent. The minute I got the news I contacted the families I’m in touch with at Laguna and they are just delighted,” former City Attorney Louise Renne, who opposed the transfers, told Johnson. “But now, everyone is wondering, what does the pause mean? At least for the time being, it’s a relief and a step in the right direction.”

The potential closure had created a deadly bureaucratic nightmare. That’s because, even as Laguna Honda attempts to regain its federal certification, federal rules required the hospital to start offloading patients just in case it is forced to close down. Of the 57 patients transferred out so far, four have died and three have returned to homelessness.

Further complicating matters is a demand by the United States Health and Human Services Department for Laguna Honda to cut 120 beds to comply with new federal rules. On June 30, federal authorities notified Laguna Honda staff that the facility must downscale from 769 beds to 649 beds to meet guidelines set by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which is presiding over the hospital’s effort to regain certification.

With even fewer beds to meet a demand for care that’s expected to increase over time, this represents a big step backward of San Francisco’s system of care. More immediate, however, was the threat posed by the potential shutdown of Laguna Honda and the nonsensical requirement that the facility move out all of its patients even as it attempts to salvage its certification and remain in service

“This is a total mess, and it’s turning into a tragedy with the deaths we are hearing about now,” Tony Chicotel, a staff attorney at California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform, told The Examiner’s Johnson.

With lives on the line, every leader with a role in the situation needed to take whatever action necessary to make sure the facility remains open and its patients remain protected from further harm. Moving medically and mentally fragile patients can result in transfer trauma, which can increase stress levels and result in death.

“The death rate, when people are moved like that, is much higher,” Elizabeth Halifax, a UCSF research, told the San Francisco Standard.

Mayor London Breed, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi all raised the alarm and called for Laguna Honda to remain open. Members of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors also called on HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra to intercede and stop the forced relocations of patients. Over 1,300 people signed a petition, circulated by the family member of a patient, urging Becerra to act.

“Stop the discharge,” said former City Attorney Renne at a City Hall hearing last week. “Let’s not have any more deaths.”

With such an outpouring of support — and with such high stakes — Becerra appears to have listened. The problems that led to Laguna Honda’s decertification must be fixed, but there was no good reason why Becerra’s agency needed to exacerbate the problem through a policy of forced relocation that will increase the death toll.

If the goal was to protect patients from harm, how did it make sense to endanger them with heartless and inflexible bureaucratic demands? Hopefully, the pause on further transfers will be permanent, giving Laguna Hospital the time needed to restore its certification.