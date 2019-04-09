Youth, supporters rally to advocate closure of SF juvenile hall
Dozens of youth and supporters gathered on the steps of City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 to call on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco’s juvenile hall facility.
People gather around a banner at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Supervisor Shamann Walton speaks alongside supervisors Matt Haney, Sandra Lee Fewer and Hillary Ronen at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Chesa Boudin, a Deputy Public Defender and candidate for San Francisco District Attorney, holds a sign at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)