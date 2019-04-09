Youth, supporters rally to advocate closure of SF juvenile hall

People gather around a banner at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Supervisor Shamann Walton speaks alongside supervisors Matt Haney, Sandra Lee Fewer and Hillary Ronen at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A young woman carries a sign at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A man carries a sign taped to his backpack at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A woman carries a sign at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A woman carries a sign while recording on her phone at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Supporters hold banners at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A woman carries a sign at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A young man holds a sign while recording on his phone at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Chesa Boudin, a Deputy Public Defender and candidate for San Francisco District Attorney, holds a sign at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A woman carries a sign at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A crowd gathers at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Crowd members raise their hands to acknowledge that they or someone they know have been impacted by juvenile hall at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A woman raises her fist while listening to a speaker at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Women carry signs while listening to a speaker at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Monica Ferrey cheers at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)