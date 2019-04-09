Youth, supporters rally to advocate closure of SF juvenile hall

Dozens of youth and supporters gathered on the steps of City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 to call on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco’s juvenile hall facility.

People gather around a banner at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Supervisor Shamann Walton speaks alongside supervisors Matt Haney, Sandra Lee Fewer and Hillary Ronen at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
A young woman carries a sign at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
A man carries a sign taped to his backpack at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
A woman carries a sign at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
A woman carries a sign while recording on her phone at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Supporters hold banners at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
A woman carries a sign at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
A young man holds a sign while recording on his phone at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Chesa Boudin, a Deputy Public Defender and candidate for San Francisco District Attorney, holds a sign at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
A woman carries a sign at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
A crowd gathers at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Crowd members raise their hands to acknowledge that they or someone they know have been impacted by juvenile hall at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
A woman raises her fist while listening to a speaker at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Women carry signs while listening to a speaker at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Monica Ferrey cheers at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Supporters chant at a rally calling on elected leaders to shut down San Francisco Juvenile Hall outside City Hall on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Previous story
Homeless, disability rights advocates disrupt town hall to protest state conservatorship bill

Just Posted

Supes block SoMa housing development over shadow cast on neighborhood park

Neighbors appealed project due to its impact on Victoria Manalo Draves Park

Proposal to shut down juvenile hall draws show of support

Mayor, some black community leaders not yet sold on proposal

SF offers incentive for companies to voluntarily pay homeless tax

San Francisco will give companies a chance to voluntarily pay a homeless… Continue reading

City working to finalize Housing Authority takeover plans

Mayor London Breed submitted a draft agreement to the federal government Monday… Continue reading

Breed, Walton announce plan to end switchbacks on Muni T-Third ‘immediately’

Walton vowed to end practice shortly after he was sworn into office

Most Read