Youth flood Market Street to demand climate action

Thousands of students march down Market Street to participate in the global Youth Climate Strike on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
A young woman leads a chant as thousands of students march down Market Street to participate in the global Youth Climate Strike on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
People hold signs as thousands of students march down Market Street to participate in the global Youth Climate Strike on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
People hold banners with demands as thousands of students march down Market Street to participate in the global Youth Climate Strike on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Two young women draw eyes on the ground to target Bank of America for their role in funding fossil fuel projects thousands of students march down Market Street to participate in the global Youth Climate Strike on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
A young woman draws a message on the ground to target Bank of America for their role in funding fossil fuel projects thousands of students march down Market Street to participate in the global Youth Climate Strike on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Two youth hold a banner to target Bank of America for their role in funding fossil fuel projects thousands of students march down Market Street to participate in the global Youth Climate Strike on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Two young women wear bandanas over their faces as thousands of students march down Market Street to participate in the global Youth Climate Strike on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
A young woman holds a sign as thousands of students march down Market Street to participate in the global Youth Climate Strike on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
People hold signs as thousands of students march down Market Street to participate in the global Youth Climate Strike on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Young women chant as thousands of students march down Market Street to participate in the global Youth Climate Strike on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
A young woman holds a sign as thousands of students march down Market Street to participate in the global Youth Climate Strike on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Thousands of young people chanted as they marched down Market Street to demand greater action to combat climate change as part of the global Youth Climate Strike on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

