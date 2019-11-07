Work begins on future Presidio Tunnel Tops park
Officials including Speaker Nancy Pelosi broke ground on the future Presidio Tunnel Tops park on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
The planned 14-acre park, set to open in the fall of 2021 at the Presidio in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, will sit on top of the newly completed Doyle Drive tunnels, which lead traffic to the Golden Gate Bridge.
The park will include gardens with native vegetation, pathways and scenic overlooks, a campfire and picni area and a play area for kids. It will be located next to the Presidio Visitor Center and a transit center.