Work begins on future Presidio Tunnel Tops park

Children with the Presidio Early Education School walk alongside Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other officials after tossing buckets of dirt as part of a “ground making” ceremony for the future Presidio Tunnel Tops park on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A poster hangs on a fence at a “ground making” event for the future Presidio Tunnel Tops park on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A poster of a design rendering hangs on a fence at a “ground making” event for the future Presidio Tunnel Tops park on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Small buckets sit on a table at a “ground making” event for the future Presidio Tunnel Tops park on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Landscaping covers the ground at a “ground making” event for the future Presidio Tunnel Tops park on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Bill Grayson, Board Chair of the Presidio Trust, speaks at a “ground making” event for the future Presidio Tunnel Tops park on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Ohlone Tribal Elder Linda Yamane performs a traditional Ohlone Blessing at a “ground making” event for the future Presidio Tunnel Tops park on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The Phillip & Sala Burton Academic High School Chamber Choir performs “America The Beautiful” at a “ground making” event for the future Presidio Tunnel Tops park on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

People listen to the Phillip & Sala Burton Academic High School Chamber Choir perform “America The Beautiful” at a “ground making” event for the future Presidio Tunnel Tops park on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Michele Gee, Chief of Interpretation and Education for the National Park Service with the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, speaks at a “ground making” event for the future Presidio Tunnel Tops park on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

SF City Librarian Michael Lambert speaks at a “ground making” event for the future Presidio Tunnel Tops park on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

James Corner, CEO and founder of James Corner Field Operations and main landscape architect for the project, speaks at a “ground making” event for the future Presidio Tunnel Tops park on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Lynne Benioff, Co-Chair of the Presidio Tunnel Tops Campaign Committee, speaks at a “ground making” event for the future Presidio Tunnel Tops park on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a “ground making” event for the future Presidio Tunnel Tops park on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A bulldozer operator dumps dirt for a “ground making” ceremony for the future Presidio Tunnel Tops park on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Children with the Presidio Early Education School head to take part in a “ground making” ceremony for the future Presidio Tunnel Tops park on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi smiles before tossing a bucket of dirt alongside Ohlone Tribal Elder Linda Yamane at a “ground making” ceremony for the future Presidio Tunnel Tops park on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Children with the Presidio Early Education School line up to fill a bucket with dirt as part of a “ground making” ceremony for the future Presidio Tunnel Tops park on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi smiles while watching others toss buckets of dirt at a “ground making” ceremony for the future Presidio Tunnel Tops park on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

People line up to fill and toss buckets of dirt as part of a “ground making” ceremony for the future Presidio Tunnel Tops park on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Ohlone Tribal Elder Linda Yamane and Bob Holloway, tribal liaison for the Golden Gate National Recreation Area toss dirt at a “ground making” ceremony for the future Presidio Tunnel Tops park on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)