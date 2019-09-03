Warriors celebrate Chase Center arena, “Seeing Spheres” art installation opening

The Golden State Warriors hold the official opening for Chase Center arena on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

From left: Janet Bishop, Chief Curator at the SF Museum of Modern Art, leads a panel discussion for the new “Seeing Spheres” art installation alongside artist Olafur Eliasson, Golden State Warriors President Rick Welts and Dorka Keehn, a member of the SF Arts Commission, as the installation opens at the Chase Center arena’s east plaza on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Artist Olafur Eliasson, center, speaks during a panel discussion for his new “Seeing Spheres” art installation alongside Janet Bishop, left, Chief Curator at the SF Museum of Modern Art, and Golden State Warriors President Rick Welts as the installation opens at the Chase Center arena’s east plaza on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The “Seeing Spheres” art installation by artist Olafur Eliasson opens at Chase Center arena’s east plaza on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

People snap some photos while staring into the “Seeing Spheres” art installation by artist Olafur Eliasson at Chase Center arena’s east plaza on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

People are reflected inside an optical illusion within the new “Seeing Spheres” art installation by artist Olafur Eliasson at Chase Center arena’s east plaza on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Former Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia, who recently rejoined the team as a consultant, checks out the new “Seeing Spheres” art installation by artist Olafur Eliasson at Chase Center arena’s east plaza on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Members of the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir perform at the official opening for Chase Center arena on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

From left: Sportscaster Ahmad Rashad emcees the official opening for Chase Center arena alongside Rick Welts, President and Chief Operating Officer for the Golden State Warriors, Mayor London Breed, Joe Lacob, Warriors Co-Executive Chairman and CEO, Peter Guber, Warriors Co-Executive Chairman, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Kristin Lemkau, Chief Marketing Officer for JPMorgan Chase, on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Joe Lacob, Co-Executive Chairman and CEO of the Golden State Warriors, speaks at the official opening for Chase Center arena on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Peter Guber, Co-Executive Chairman for the Golden State Warriors, places his hand on Rick Welts, Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer, as he sings his praises at the official opening for Chase Center arena on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Warriors brass Rick Welts, Joe Lacob and Peter Guber smile and applaud after California Gov. Gavin Newsom jokes about Madison Square Garden at the official opening for Chase Center arena on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed speaks at the official opening for Chase Center arena on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The Golden State Warriors honor the legacy of former Mayor Ed Lee, a big Warriors fan who died at the end of 2017, at the official opening for Chase Center arena on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors Co-Executive Chairmen Peter Guber and Joe Lacob ready to cut the ribbon at the official opening for Chase Center arena on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors Co-Executive Chairmen Peter Guber and Joe Lacob cut the ribbon at the official opening for Chase Center arena on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors Co-Executive Chairmen Peter Guber and Joe Lacob smile after cutting the ribbon at the official opening for Chase Center arena on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Dancers perform at the official opening for Chase Center arena on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Acrobatic dancers perform at the official opening for Chase Center arena on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Dancers perform at the official opening for Chase Center arena on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Dancers perform at the official opening for Chase Center arena on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A breakdancer performs at the official opening for Chase Center arena on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Dancers and musicians perform at the official opening for Chase Center arena on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Fireworks erupt from the top of Chase Center arena following a musical performance as it officially opens on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Blue and gold streamers litter “Thrive City” plaza following a musical performance to celebrate the opening of Chase Center arena on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)