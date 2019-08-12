Buses are back at the Salesforce Transit Center

People board a bus at the now-operating Transbay station within the Salesforce Transit Center on Monday, August 12, 2019. (Lola Chase/Special to SF Examiner) People get ready to board a bus at the now-operating Transbay station within the Salesforce Transit Center on Monday, August 12, 2019. (Lola Chase/Special to SF Examiner) People board a MUNI bus at the now-operating Transbay station within the Salesforce Transit Center on Monday, August 12, 2019. (Lola Chase/Special to SF Examiner) People wait for buses at the now-operating Transbay station within the Salesforce Transit Center on Monday, August 12, 2019. (Lola Chase/Special to SF Examiner) People board a bus at the now-operating Transbay station within the Salesforce Transit Center on Monday, August 12, 2019. (Lola Chase/Special to SF Examiner) A person waits for buses at the now-operating Transbay station within the Salesforce Transit Center on Monday, August 12, 2019. (Lola Chase/Special to SF Examiner)

Bus service returned to San Francisco’s Salesforce Transit Center Monday for the first time since the transbay transit station was closed due to the discovery of a cracked beam in September.

While construction continues in many parts of the building, the transit stops are up and running for public use. The center’s 5-acre rooftop park reopened at the beginning of July.