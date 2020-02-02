The Super Bowl in photos

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Tarvarius Moore (33) is called for pass interference on Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) in the 4th quarter at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Sundayin Miami, Florida. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday in Miami, Florida. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) rushes for the 1st down before being pushed out of bounds in the 1st quarter during Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday in Miami, Florida. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco 49ers full back Kyle Juszczyk (44) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the 2nd quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday in Miami, Florida. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan during Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday in Miami, Florida. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Kansas City Chiefs fan celebrates at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday in Miami, Florida. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Kansas City Chiefs take the win. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) sets up for a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday in Miami, Florida. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan congratulates wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (17) after San Francisco 49ers full back Kyle Juszczyk (44) scored a touchdown in the 2nd quarter of Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday n Miami, Florida. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

(L-R) San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez, and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas attend the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami, Florida. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

The sign no 49ers fan wanted to see. The Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 at Hard Rock Stadium. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) hangs onto the football after gaining the first down against the Kansas City Chiefs defense in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday in Miami, Florida. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

The 49ers sideline are just watching time run out in regulation as Kansas City Chiefs have the lead 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday in Miami, Florida. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday in Miami, Florida. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Fans watch the Super Bowl 54 intently 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs at Giodanos Bros. at 16th and Mission Street, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Amanda Peterson/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Fans watch Super Bowl 54 outside on a TV 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, (20-31) Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.(Amanda Peterson/Special to S.F. Examiner)