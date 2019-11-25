Supporters rally to oppose recall effort against Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer
Richmond District residents rally at Civic Center Park to support Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer and oppose the recall effort started against her on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) People hold signs as Richmond District residents rally at Civic Center Park to support Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer and oppose the recall effort started against her on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) A woman holds a sign as Richmond District residents rally at Civic Center Park to support Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer and oppose the recall effort started against her on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) A woman holds a sign as Richmond District residents rally at Civic Center Park to support Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer and oppose the recall effort started against her on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Sheila Tully, left, and Don Misumi of Richmond District Rising speak as Richmond District residents rally at Civic Center Park to support Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer and oppose the recall effort started against her on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Don Misumi of Richmond District Rising leads a chant of “four more years” as Richmond District residents rally at Civic Center Park to support Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer and oppose the recall effort started against her on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) People chant “four more years” as Richmond District residents rally at Civic Center Park to support Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer and oppose the recall effort started against her on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Richmond District residents and supporters of Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer gathered at Civic Center Park on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 to rally behind Fewer as she faces a recall effort launched after she made disparaging remarks against the San Francisco Police Officers Association.
