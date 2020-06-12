Some outdoor dining returns in SF

Customers wait in line to order food at Rosamunde in the Mission District on Friday, June 12, 2020. (Shandana Qazi/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Customers dine in an outdoor patio at Rosamunde in the Mission District on Friday, June 12, 2020. (Shandana Qazi/Special to S.F. Examiner)

A customer picks up a takeout order at Rosamunde in the Mission on Friday, June 12, 2020. (Shandana Qazi/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Customers wait in line for their food order at Prubechu in the Mission District on Friday, June 12, 2020. (Shandana Qazi/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Shawn Camacho, right, owner of Prubechu restaurant, chats with a customer outside the Mission District restaurant on Friday, June 12, 2020. (Shandana Qazi/Special to S.F. Examiner)

An employee works on to-go orders at Sea Breeze Cafe in the Sunset District on Friday, June 12, 2020. (Shandana Qazi/Special to S.F. Examiner)

A man eats outside Sea Breeze Cafe in the Sunset District on Friday, June 12, 2020. (Shandana Qazi/Special to S.F. Examiner)

A man waits to order food at Sea Breeze Cafe in the Sunset District on Friday, June 12, 2020. (Shandana Qazi/Special to S.F. Examiner)