Some outdoor dining returns in SF

Customers wait in line to order food at Rosamunde in the Mission District on Friday, June 12, 2020. (Shandana Qazi/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Customers dine in an outdoor patio at Rosamunde in the Mission District on Friday, June 12, 2020. (Shandana Qazi/Special to S.F. Examiner)
A customer picks up a takeout order at Rosamunde in the Mission on Friday, June 12, 2020. (Shandana Qazi/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Customers wait in line for their food order at Prubechu in the Mission District on Friday, June 12, 2020. (Shandana Qazi/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Shawn Camacho, right, owner of Prubechu restaurant, chats with a customer outside the Mission District restaurant on Friday, June 12, 2020. (Shandana Qazi/Special to S.F. Examiner)
An employee works on to-go orders at Sea Breeze Cafe in the Sunset District on Friday, June 12, 2020. (Shandana Qazi/Special to S.F. Examiner)
A man eats outside Sea Breeze Cafe in the Sunset District on Friday, June 12, 2020. (Shandana Qazi/Special to S.F. Examiner)
A man waits to order food at Sea Breeze Cafe in the Sunset District on Friday, June 12, 2020. (Shandana Qazi/Special to S.F. Examiner)
A customer walks away with their takeout order at Sea Breeze Cafe in the Sunset District on Friday, June 12, 2020. (Shandana Qazi/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Some restaurants reopened patios and outdoor dining to customers on Friday, June 12, 2020, the first day they were allowed to do so under The City’s phase 2 of reopening

