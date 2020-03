People mingle and eat at the traditional Election Day lunch at John’s Grill. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) People move down the food line at the traditional Election Day lunch at John’s Grill. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) A man sports a top hat and a leopard print scarf at the traditional Election Day lunch at John’s Grill. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Michael O’Connor wears a T-shirt endorsing the potential presidential ticket of candidates Mike Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders at the traditional Election Day lunch at John’s Grill. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) People eat and mingle at the traditional Election Day lunch at John’s Grill. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Clifford Waldeck of Mill Valley speaks with former Mayor Willie Brown while showing support for presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg at the traditional Election Day lunch at John’s Grill. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) People chat and eat at the traditional Election Day lunch at John’s Grill. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Wine glasses sit amongst American flag centerpieces at the traditional Election Day lunch at John’s Grill. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) A woman wears two “I Voted” stickers as she eats at the traditional Election Day lunch at John’s Grill. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) A woman wears a pin endorsing judge candidate Rani Singh at the traditional Election Day lunch at John’s Grill. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Judicial candidate Maria Evangelista arrives at the traditional Election Day lunch at John’s Grill. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) DNC candidate Sean Dugar, left, is licked by Owen, a 12-week-old golden retriever, at the traditional Election Day lunch at John’s Grill. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Alex Clemens sports a Nancy Pelosi clapback sticker in his suit jacket pocket at the traditional Election Day lunch at John’s Grill. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) District Attorney Chesa Boudin chats with former Mayor Willie Brown at the traditional Election Day lunch at John’s Grill. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis blows out the candle on a birthday cake that was a surprise arranged by Mayor London Breed at the traditional Election Day lunch at John’s Grill. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Elected officials, candidates running for office, members of the public and even a puppy gathered to eat and mingle at John’s Grill in San Francisco Tuesday during the restaurant’s traditional Election Day lunch.

Mayor London Breed, who was among those attending, also arranged a special birthday surprise for Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis during the event.

