Scenes from Inauguration Day

Mayor London Breed, Sheriff Paul Miyamoto and District Attorney were all inaugurated on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The George Washington High School Eagle Marching Band performs before Mayor London Breed takes the oath of office at City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed greets people before taking the oath of office at City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Kayla Smith, goddaughter of Mayor London Breed, speaks in her role as Mistress of Ceremonies before Breed takes the oath of office at City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Father Paul J. Fitzgerald, President of the University of San Francisco, gives the invocation before Mayor London Breed takes the oath of office at City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Blues and soul singer Katie Kadan performs the National Anthem before Mayor London Breed takes the oath of office at City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed takes the oath of office from Superior Court Judge Teri Jackson at City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed smiles after taking the oath of office at City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed speaks after taking the oath of office at City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Carlos Santana and Yolanda Adams perform with his band at Mayor London Breed’s inauguration at City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed smiles while listening to Carlos Santana and Yolanda Adams perform after taking the oath of office at City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Paul Miyamoto greets people before he is sworn in as San Francisco Sheriff at City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The San Francisco Police Department Lion Dance Team performs before Paul Miyamoto is sworn in as San Francisco Sheriff at City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The San Francisco Police Department Lion Dance Team performs before Paul Miyamoto is sworn in as San Francisco Sheriff at City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Paul Miyamoto and his wife, LeeAnn, pose with a banner as the San Francisco Police Department Lion Dance Team performs before he is sworn in as San Francisco Sheriff at City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Paul Miyamoto, his wife, LeeAnn, and their children pose with banners as the San Francisco Police Department Lion Dance Team performs before he is sworn in as San Francisco Sheriff at City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Undersheriff Matt Freeman speaks as Master of Ceremonies as Paul Miyamoto is sworn in as San Francisco Sheriff at City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Flora Guitron, daughter of Deputy Juan Guitron, performs the National Anthem before Paul Miyamoto is sworn in as San Francisco Sheriff at City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Father Tom Hamilton with St. Gabriel Church gives the invocation before Paul Miyamoto is sworn in as San Francisco Sheriff at City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Outgoing Sheriff Vicki Hennessy speaks in a video message before Paul Miyamoto is sworn in as San Francisco Sheriff at City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Paul Miyamoto is sworn in as San Francisco Sheriff by state Attorney General Xavier Becerra with his family present at City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Paul Miyamoto speaks after being sworn in as San Francisco Sheriff at City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Actor and San Francisco native Jimmie Fails speaks as Master of Ceremonies before Chesa Boudin is sworn in as San Francisco District Attorney at the Herbst Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The crowd applauds as Chesa Boudin walks in to his inauguration ceremony at the Herbst Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Chesa Boudin greets a cheering crowd of supporters before he is sworn in as San Francisco District Attorney at the Herbst Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Supervisor Hillary Ronen speaks to Chesa Boudin before he is sworn in as San Francisco District Attorney at the Herbst Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Jamey Williams with Youth Speaks performs a spoken word piece before Chesa Boudin is sworn in as San Francisco District Attorney at the Herbst Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Zouhair Mussa with Youth Speaks performs a spoken word piece before Chesa Boudin is sworn in as San Francisco District Attorney at the Herbst Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Chesa Boudin smiles to supporters in the crowd alongside his partner, Valerie Block before he is sworn in as San Francisco District Attorney at the Herbst Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor gives a video message to Chesa Boudin before he is sworn in as San Francisco District Attorney at the Herbst Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed speaks before swearing in Chesa Boudin as San Francisco District Attorney at the Herbst Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed and Chesa Boudin greet each other before swearing him in as San Francisco District Attorney at the Herbst Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Chesa Boudin is sworn in as San Francisco District Attorney by Mayor London Breed at the Herbst Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)