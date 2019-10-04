Scenes from day one of Hardly Strictly

St. Paul and the Broken Bones perform to close out the Banjo Stage on day one of the 19th annual Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival at Golden Gate Park on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Grace Potter performs as part of “Live from Here with Chris Thile” at the Towers of Gold stage during the first day of the 19th annual Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival at Golden Gate Park on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A couple embraces during the “Live from Here with Chris Thile” performance at the Towers of Gold Stage during day one of the 19th annual Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival at Golden Gate Park on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A man holds a stick carrying animal-print leggings with a sign that says “touch my legs” at the 19th annual Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival at Golden Gate Park on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The Milk Carton Kids perform to close out the Rooster Stage on day one of the 19th annual Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival at Golden Gate Park on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A woman dances with her young child on her shoulders during the Milk Carton Kids’ performance on day one of the 19th annual Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival at Golden Gate Park on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Busker Harry Perry from Venice Beach performs for people as they walk around on day one of the 19th annual Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival at Golden Gate Park on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A woman smiles while listening to St. Paul and the Broken Bones perform on day one of the 19th annual Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival at Golden Gate Park on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A group of people dance while listening to St. Paul and the Broken Bones perform on day one of the 19th annual Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival at Golden Gate Park on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A woman smiles while carrying around colorful wares for sale during the St. Paul and the Broken Bones performance on day one of the 19th annual Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival at Golden Gate Park on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A couple dances during St. Paul and the Broken Bones’ performance on day one of the 19th annual Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival at Golden Gate Park on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A woman holds up her son as they dance during St. Paul and the Broken Bones’ performance at the 19th annual Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival at Golden Gate Park on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)