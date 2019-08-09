Scenes from Day 1 of 2019 Outside Lands Music Festival

The iconic Outside Lands windmills on Friday, August 9, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
The hightened police presence at the Outside Lands Music Festival on Friday, August 9, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
The Neighborhood performs at Outside Lands Festival on Friday, August 9, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to SF Examiner)
The Neighborhood performs at Outside Lands Festival on Friday, August 9, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)
People walk in and out of the entrance to Grass Lands cannabis section, the first festival in California to allow the purchase and consumption of cannabis products, at Outside Lands Festival on Friday, August 9, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)
The Marias perform at the Panhandle stage at Outside Lands Festival on Friday, August 9, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)

Thousands filled Golden Gate Park for music, food and culture on day one of the 12th annual Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

