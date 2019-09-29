Scenes from 2019 Folsom Street Fair

People make their way into the 36th annual Folsom Street Fair on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A man hangs a spray-painted banner with the words “revel in your faggotry” from an apartment window during the 36th annual Folsom Street Fair on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

People in an apartment look down onto the crowd at the 36th annual Folsom Street Fair on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

People are seen walking past a bus stop at the 36th annual Folsom Street Fair on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

People walk around at the 36th annual Folsom Street Fair on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

John Carroll, right, and his puppet Slade Banyon spanks Neill Jenson of Reno for a photo at the 36th annual Folsom Street Fair on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Drag performers Vanilla Meringue, left, and Intensive Claire introduce the band Superet on the main stage at the 36th annual Folsom Street Fair on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Superet performs on the main stage at the 36th annual Folsom Street Fair on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

People hang out near the main stage at the 36th annual Folsom Street Fair on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A crowd watches a couple get flogged at the Mr. S Leather booth during the 36th annual Folsom Street Fair on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

People check out colorful leather harnesses and other goods at a booth during the 36th annual Folsom Street Fair on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A crowd watches people doing various forms of kink play at the 36th annual Folsom Street Fair on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

People walk by vendor booths at the 36th annual Folsom Street Fair on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

People check out leather goods at the 36th annual Folsom Street Fair on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)