San Francisco safety organizations mobilize to end private traffic on Market Street
Several of San Francisco’s well-known safety advocacy groups hosted a protest in efforts to end car access to Market St. from Van Ness Ave. to the Embarcadero building.
The protest was organized by Walk SF, People Protected, SF Transit Riders, and the SF Bicycle Coalition. Demonstrators prevented cars from turning onto Market St. from Montgomery St. by occupying the crosswalk until the light turned red again. Busses and cyclists were not prevented from crossing, rather they were cheered on as they passed by.
John Lowell holds a sign that reads "Market St.= Too Dangerous For Too Long" during a protest advocating for the full removal of private traffic on Market St. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney participates in a protest against private traffic on Market St. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) A woman's car is prevented from turning onto market by a protester holding a sign that reads "NO CAR ON MARKET" on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)