San Francisco safety organizations mobilize to end private traffic on Market Street

Several of San Francisco’s well-known safety advocacy groups hosted a protest in efforts to end car access to Market St. from Van Ness Ave. to the Embarcadero building.

The protest was organized by Walk SF, People Protected, SF Transit Riders, and the SF Bicycle Coalition. Demonstrators prevented cars from turning onto Market St. from Montgomery St. by occupying the crosswalk until the light turned red again. Busses and cyclists were not prevented from crossing, rather they were cheered on as they passed by.