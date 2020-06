Demonstrators leave a banner hanging on the gate of Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi’s home in Pacific Heights on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 reading “Drop the ballot measure.” The banner refers to a measure on the November ballot sponsored by Uber and Lyft that would repeal state laws extending employee protections to gig workers. (Shandana Qazi/Special to S.F. Examiner) Rideshare drivers advocate for worker’s labor rights outside Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi’s Pacific Heights home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Shandana Qazi/Special to S.F. Examiner) Demonstrators left a banner hanging on the gate of Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi’s Pacific Heights home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Shandana Qazi/Special to S.F. Examiner) Notes from rideshare drivers taped on Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi’s front gate detail what drivers say is the company’s refusal to obey basic labor protections for drivers. (Shandana Qazi/Special to S.F. Examiner) Uber driver Alan Franklin says “Enough is enough” following the mistreatment of drivers outside Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi’s Pacific Heights home. (Shandana Qazi/Special to S.F. Examiner)

A group of rideshare with the group Gig Workers Riding drivers gathered outside the home of Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi in Pacific Heights on Wednesday to protest the company for its lack of protections for drivers during the coronavirus

The group also criticized the company for its support of a November ballot measure that would remove recently approved employee protections for drivers.

