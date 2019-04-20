Record breaking turnout for annual 420 event at Hippie Hill

Marijuana enthusiasts from all over the world gathered at Golden Gate Park’s Hippie Hill for the annual 420 celebration on Saturday. Unofficial vendors lined the sidewalks selling joints, edibles and marijuana-related gear and clothing.

The gathering is growing in popularity with California in its second year of weed legalization. According to event organizers, this is the largest 420 celebration in the world, with early estimates putting attendance somewhere between 10,000 and 20,000 people.

District 5 Supervisor Vallie Brown asked attendees to buy their cannabis from certified dispensaries as there were fears that unverified suppliers might have product laced with fentanyl.

“I usually buy mine at a dispensary…it’s a lot less sketchy than handling a boy on Snapchat,” said attendee Bailey Ramirez. “It’s a lot cheaper to buy weed boy weed, but the convenience [of a dispensary] is worth it.”

The event opened gates at 10 a.m., and attendees began filing out shortly after the “stoner ball drop” at 4:20 p.m. Volunteers and organizers stayed behind to clean up after the crowds.

Photos and story by Ellie Doyen