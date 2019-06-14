Raptors defeat Warriors in NBA Finals in last game at Oracle

Golden State Warriors fans sign a commemorative piece of the court before they take on the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, the final game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors fans signatures and messages adorn a commemorative piece of the court before they take on the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, the final game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors fan Laura Luong of Oakland readies to sign a piece of Oracle Arena’s commemorative court while carrying nine-month-old son, William Blankenship before Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors fan Laura Luong of Oakland takes a photo of where she signed a piece of Oracle Arena’s commemorative court and her daughter, Hannah Blankenship, 2, while carrying nine-month-old son, William Blankenship before Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors fans pose for photos outside the south entrance of Oracle Arena before Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors fans take part in pre-game festivities outside Oracle Arena before Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors fans pose for photos outside the east entrance of Oracle Arena before Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Tony Mayfield of San Francisco carries around two custom championship belts, one for the Golden State Warriors and one for the Toronto Raptors, before Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors fans Madison Hung-Haas, left, 15, and sister Poinciana Hung-Haas, 13, dribble two basketballs like Stephen Curry while dad, Jengiz Haas, all of Oakland, holds a sign before Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A Golden State Warriors fan holds a sign thanking forward Kevin Durant before the start of Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors fans stand up and cheer during the pre-game introductions of Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Flames shoot up during the Golden State Warriors pre-game introductions before Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Fans show their support for the Golden State Warriors before the start Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors on June 13, 2019 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors fan Tyler Marcus, 10, of San Jose holds a sign for Kevin Durant during Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (30) makes his first three-pointer during the 1st quarter of Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors on June 13, 2019 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors center Draymond Green (23) dunks from a pass by point guard Stephen Curry (30) during the 2nd quarter of Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors on June 13, 2019 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) is fouled by Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol (33) on a reverse lay-up attempt during the 3rd quarter of Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals on June 13, 2019 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

Erol Cetinok of Los Altos readies to high-five his dad, Baris Cetinok after an Andre Igoudala basket as the Golden State Warriors take on the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors fans attempt to distract a Toronto Raptors player taking free throws during Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) passes the ball before getting press from Toronto Raptors forward Danny Green (14) and Serge Ibaka (9) during the 3rd quarter of Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals on June 13, 2019 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) misses a slam dunk and gets fouled by Toronto Raptors forward Danny Green (14) and injuring himself during the 3rd quarter of Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals on June 13, 2019 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) walks back onto the court to make his free-throws after missing a dunk and getting fouled by Toronto Raptors forward Danny Green (14) in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals on June 13, 2019 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors fans tense up during the fourth quarter of Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors fans tensely watch the fourth quarter of Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (0) draws the foul from Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka (9) on a layup during the fourth quarter in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals on June 13, 2019 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors guard Quinn Cook (4) scores on a driving lay-up as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) tries to get the block during the 4th quarter of Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals on June 13, 2019 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors forward Shaun Livingston (34) dunks past Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the 4th quarter of Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals on June 13, 2019 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (30) attempts the final 3-point attempt during the 4th quarter that would have put the team 2 points ahead in the lead with less than 10 seconds left in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors on June 13, 2019 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors fan Logan Skidmore of Menlo Park holds his head in his hand during the fourth quarter of Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The Golden State Warriors wait for the official’s review of the last play with less than 0.9 seconds left in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors on June 13, 2019 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala takes his jersey off to toss to a fan after the Warriors were defeated by the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins hangs his head after losing Game 6 of the NBA Finals 114-110 to the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins slaps hands with fans after the Warriors were defeated by the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry holds his head in his hands after losing to the Toronto Raptors 112-110 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney slaps hands with fans after the Warriors were defeated by the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors forward Shaun Livingston slaps hands with fans after the Warriors were defeated by the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut slaps hands with fans after the Warriors were defeated by the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr slaps hands with fans after the Warriors were defeated by the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors General Manager Bob Myers dejectedly slaps hands with fans after the Warriors lost Game 6 of the NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors 114-110 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob dejectedly slaps hands with fans after the Warriors lost Game 6 of the NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors 114-110 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Gareth Bush, left, holds the Canadian flag while singing the Canadian national anthem alongside Matt Fenton and Raj Chopra, all of Toronto, after the Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Gareth Bush, left, holds the Canadian flag while singing the Canadian national anthem alongside Raj Chopra and Matt Fenton, all of Toronto, after the Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The Larry O’Brien Trophy awaits presentation by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as the Toronto Raptors defeat the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 and win the 2019 NBA Championship on June 13, 2019 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)