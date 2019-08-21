Protesters urge Speaker Pelosi to impeach President Trump
Protesters gathered outside The InterContinental hotel in SoMa, where Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, to call on the Speaker to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.