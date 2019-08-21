Protesters urge Speaker Pelosi to impeach President Trump

Protesters demonstrate outside The InterContinental hotel, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, in the South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Daniel Gee of San Bruno holds signs as protesters demonstrate outside The InterContinental hotel, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, in the South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Blaine Burgstrom of San Jose holds a postcard as protesters demonstrate outside The InterContinental hotel, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, in the South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Jordan Krueger of Alameda holds a sign as protesters demonstrate outside The InterContinental hotel, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, in the South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A protester holds a sign during a demonstration outside The InterContinental hotel, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, in the South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Dan Berrner, left, and Vicki Olds, both of San Francisco, work together to string up a sign that reads “Impeach” as protesters demonstrate outside The InterContinental hotel, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, in the South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Rick St. John of San Francisco holds a sign as protesters demonstrate outside The InterContinental hotel, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, in the South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Protesters demonstrate outside The InterContinental hotel, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, in the South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Protesters demonstrate outside The InterContinental hotel, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, in the South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Dan Berrner of San Francisco holds a sign as protesters demonstrate outside The InterContinental hotel, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, in the South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Protesters demonstrate outside The InterContinental hotel, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, in the South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Protesters demonstrate outside The InterContinental hotel, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, in the South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Nicole Regalado, campaign director with CREDO Action, speaks as protesters demonstrate outside The InterContinental hotel, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, in the South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Nicole Regalado, campaign director with CREDO Action, speaks as protesters demonstrate outside The InterContinental hotel, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, in the South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Nicole Regalado, campaign director with CREDO Action, tears up after speaking as protesters demonstrate outside The InterContinental hotel, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, in the South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Nicole Regalado, campaign director with CREDO Action, leads a chant as protesters demonstrate outside The InterContinental hotel, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, in the South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Two women hold umbrella with letters that spell “impeach” on top as protesters demonstrate outside The InterContinental hotel, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, in the South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)