Protesters urge Speaker Pelosi to impeach President Trump

Protesters demonstrate outside The InterContinental hotel, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, in the South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Daniel Gee of San Bruno holds signs as protesters demonstrate outside The InterContinental hotel, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, in the South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Blaine Burgstrom of San Jose holds a postcard as protesters demonstrate outside The InterContinental hotel, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, in the South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Jordan Krueger of Alameda holds a sign as protesters demonstrate outside The InterContinental hotel, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, in the South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
A protester holds a sign during a demonstration outside The InterContinental hotel, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, in the South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Dan Berrner, left, and Vicki Olds, both of San Francisco, work together to string up a sign that reads “Impeach” as protesters demonstrate outside The InterContinental hotel, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, in the South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Rick St. John of San Francisco holds a sign as protesters demonstrate outside The InterContinental hotel, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, in the South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Protesters demonstrate outside The InterContinental hotel, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, in the South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Protesters demonstrate outside The InterContinental hotel, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, in the South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Dan Berrner of San Francisco holds a sign as protesters demonstrate outside The InterContinental hotel, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, in the South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Protesters demonstrate outside The InterContinental hotel, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, in the South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Protesters demonstrate outside The InterContinental hotel, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, in the South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Nicole Regalado, campaign director with CREDO Action, speaks as protesters demonstrate outside The InterContinental hotel, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, in the South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Nicole Regalado, campaign director with CREDO Action, speaks as protesters demonstrate outside The InterContinental hotel, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, in the South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Nicole Regalado, campaign director with CREDO Action, tears up after speaking as protesters demonstrate outside The InterContinental hotel, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, in the South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Nicole Regalado, campaign director with CREDO Action, leads a chant as protesters demonstrate outside The InterContinental hotel, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, in the South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Two women hold umbrella with letters that spell “impeach” on top as protesters demonstrate outside The InterContinental hotel, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, in the South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Protesters demonstrate outside The InterContinental hotel, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, in the South of Market neighborhood on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Protesters gathered outside The InterContinental hotel in SoMa, where Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was receiving a Lifetime Achievement award from the SF Democratic Party, to call on the Speaker to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.

Previous story
Mayor, school officials welcome students to first day of school

Just Posted

ACLU warns BART panhandling and busking ban is ‘unconstitutional’ — and could lead to lawsuits

Elected BART leaders are considering banning panhandling and busking — playing music… Continue reading

Jeff Adachi’s family disputes finding that public defender died of toxic drug mix

Independent expert concludes manner of death was natural

S.F. mural debate follows students during first week of school

Classes started Monday at George Washington High School, but the fallout of… Continue reading

New Chinatown station to be named for Rose Pak, but opponents vow to keep fighting

Debate over power broker’s legacy exposes deep rifts in Chinese community

City shutting down long-term mental health beds to expand hospital Navigation Center

The City is preparing to close dozens of permanent, residential treatment beds… Continue reading

Most Read