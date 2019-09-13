Protesters block Tenderloin intersection to demand greater protection for pedestrians
Curtis Bradford with the Tenderloin People's Congress speaks as protesters block the intersection of Golden Gate Avenue and Leavenworth Street to demand greater safety for pedestrians in the Tenderloin following numerous pedestrian injuries and deaths on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Amos Gregory draws a chalk outline around Lorenzo Listana to represent Benjamin Dean, who was struck and killed by a vehicle in July, as protesters block the intersection of Golden Gate Avenue and Leavenworth Street to demand greater safety for pedestrians in the Tenderloin following numerous pedestrian injuries and deaths on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney speaks as protesters block the intersection of Golden Gate Avenue and Leavenworth Street to demand greater safety for pedestrians in the Tenderloin following numerous pedestrian injuries and deaths on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Elijah Washington, 11, speaks as protesters block the intersection of Golden Gate Avenue and Leavenworth Street to demand greater safety for pedestrians in the Tenderloin following numerous pedestrian injuries and deaths on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Protesters blocked the intersection of Golden Gate Avenue and Leavenworth Street, the site where a 12-year-old boy was recently injured when he was struck by a driver, to demand greater protections for pedestrians in the Tenderloin on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney joined the protesters, whose demands include increased crosswalk times and the implementations of speed bumps at certain intersections, following his declared support for making the Tenderloin a car-free neighborhood.