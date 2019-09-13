Protesters block Tenderloin intersection to demand greater protection for pedestrians

Protesters block the intersection of Golden Gate Avenue and Leavenworth Street to demand greater safety for pedestrians in the Tenderloin following numerous pedestrian injuries and deaths on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Protesters block the intersection of Golden Gate Avenue and Leavenworth Street to demand greater safety for pedestrians in the Tenderloin following numerous pedestrian injuries and deaths on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Curtis Bradford with the Tenderloin People’s Congress speaks as protesters block the intersection of Golden Gate Avenue and Leavenworth Street to demand greater safety for pedestrians in the Tenderloin following numerous pedestrian injuries and deaths on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Curtis Bradford with the Tenderloin People’s Congress speaks as protesters block the intersection of Golden Gate Avenue and Leavenworth Street to demand greater safety for pedestrians in the Tenderloin following numerous pedestrian injuries and deaths on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Amos Gregory draws a chalk outline around Lorenzo Listana to represent Benjamin Dean, who was struck and killed by a vehicle in July, as protesters block the intersection of Golden Gate Avenue and Leavenworth Street to demand greater safety for pedestrians in the Tenderloin following numerous pedestrian injuries and deaths on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Bee Ling Hung lays down to have a chalk outline drawn around her to represent Janice Higashi, who died in March five days after she was struck by a car, as protesters block the intersection of Golden Gate Avenue and Leavenworth Street to demand greater safety for pedestrians in the Tenderloin following numerous pedestrian injuries and deaths on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Amos Gregory draws a chalk outline around Bee Ling Hung to represent Janice Higashi, who died in March five days after she was struck by a car, as protesters block the intersection of Golden Gate Avenue and Leavenworth Street to demand greater safety for pedestrians in the Tenderloin following numerous pedestrian injuries and deaths on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Brianna Kirschenbaum draws a chalk outline around Laura Sinai to represent Michael Evans, who was struck and killed by a semi truck in July, as protesters block the intersection of Golden Gate Avenue and Leavenworth Street to demand greater safety for pedestrians in the Tenderloin following numerous pedestrian injuries and deaths on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Chalk outlines drawn around her to represent victims who were struck and killed by cars as protesters block the intersection of Golden Gate Avenue and Leavenworth Street to demand greater safety for pedestrians in the Tenderloin following numerous pedestrian injuries and deaths on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Protesters chant as they block the intersection of Golden Gate Avenue and Leavenworth Street to demand greater safety for pedestrians in the Tenderloin following numerous pedestrian injuries and deaths on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney speaks as protesters block the intersection of Golden Gate Avenue and Leavenworth Street to demand greater safety for pedestrians in the Tenderloin following numerous pedestrian injuries and deaths on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney speaks as protesters block the intersection of Golden Gate Avenue and Leavenworth Street to demand greater safety for pedestrians in the Tenderloin following numerous pedestrian injuries and deaths on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Elijah Washington, 11, speaks as protesters block the intersection of Golden Gate Avenue and Leavenworth Street to demand greater safety for pedestrians in the Tenderloin following numerous pedestrian injuries and deaths on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Protesters blocked the intersection of Golden Gate Avenue and Leavenworth Street, the site where a 12-year-old boy was recently injured when he was struck by a driver, to demand greater protections for pedestrians in the Tenderloin on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney joined the protesters, whose demands include increased crosswalk times and the implementations of speed bumps at certain intersections, following his declared support for making the Tenderloin a car-free neighborhood.

Just Posted

SF lawmaker proposes car-free Tenderloin streets

Proposal comes after a spate of traffic deaths in the neighborhood.

SF to open seventh job center in ‘overlooked’ neighborhoods

Oceanview, Merced Heights, Ingleside area has unemployment rates much higher than the city average

Rec and Park announces free pool access to beat the heat

With hot temperatures in store for San Francisco residents Friday, the Recreation… Continue reading

PG&E reaches $11B settlement over wildfire claims

PG&E officials said Friday that the utility has reached an $11 billion… Continue reading

National Weather Service issues Bay Area heat advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the San… Continue reading

Most Read