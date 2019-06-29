Pride weekend continues as Dyke March draws huge crowd

Jane Martin speaks into a megaphone in the streets at the Dyke March on Saturday, June 29, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)
People gather in mass at Dolores Park before the Dyke March on Saturday, June 29, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)
Kay and EV Popper just got engaged, the proposal sparked cheering from people all around them at Dolores Park before the Dyke March on Satuday, June 29, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)
Jaclyn Cauley sprays sunscreen on the face of her fiance Victoria Sepe with the help of holding hair up by Noelle Hall at Dolores Park before the Dyke March on Saturday, June 29, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)
Jessica Martin and Xoe Watchman play giant Jenga at Dolores Park before the Dyke March on Saturday, June 29, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)
People pass by on the sidewalks at Dolores Park before the Dyke March on Saturday, June 29, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)
Solaris waits in line for the restrooms at Dolores Park gathering before the Dyke March on Saturday, June 29, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)

Throngs of people flooded Dolores Park in the Mission District to celebrate and rally before taking to the streets for the 27th annual Dyke March during San Francisco Pride weekend on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

